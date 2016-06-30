(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has issued a new report
providing a
country-by-country overview of sovereign credit trends in
Western Europe. Key
themes identified in the report include the negative impact of
'Brexit',
political uncertainty and public finance developments.
The UK vote to leave the European Union in the referendum on 23
June will have a
negative impact on the country's economy, public finances and
political
continuity, leading Fitch to downgrade the rating to
'AA'/Negative. The extent
of the medium-term economic shock will mainly depend on the
nature of any future
trade agreement with the EU, by far the UK's largest export
market.
Brexit will also have adverse effects on other EU economies and
increase
political risks in Europe, which are already heightened by
rising support for
populist parties and the migration crisis. We would not expect
Brexit to trigger
any immediate negative actions on other EU sovereigns. However,
that would
become more likely in the medium term if the economic
dislocation of a Brexit
were to prove severe or political tail risks were to
materialise.
Spain's election appears to reduce the risk of a repeat of the
political
gridlock that followed December's election, although the
political landscape
remains fragmented and the final outcome uncertain. A protracted
period of
political uncertainty about government formation or heightened
tensions with
regional governments would put pressure on Spain's ratings.
Successful ESM
programme implementation would put upward pressure on Greece's
ratings over the
medium term.
Many eurozone governments have moved away from strict
interpretation of the
European fiscal rules, favouring looser budgetary policy. This
is likely to be
growth-supportive in the near term but further undermines fiscal
credibility.
Public debt remains a key rating driver for European sovereigns.
In Italy and
Portugal, failure to make progress in reducing the government
debt/GDP ratio in
the short term may lead to negative rating action. In France,
weakening
confidence that the debt ratio will be placed on a downward path
may put
downward pressure on the ratings. In Belgium, further fiscal
slippage or
persistently weak growth may lead to a downgrade.
Evidence of improved medium-term growth prospects, accompanied
by structural
reforms and improved competitiveness, would be ratings positive
in several
countries including Austria, Belgium, Finland and France. In
Cyprus, an
acceleration in bank loan restructuring, continued economic
growth and sovereign
market access could lead to an upgrade.
The report, "Western Europe Sovereign Credit Overview", is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
