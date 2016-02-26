(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-London-26 February
2016: This
commentary replaces the version published earlier on 26 February
to correct the
banks' average risk weights for mortgage lending.
Major Dutch banks' asset quality will continue to be supported
by a sustained
economic recovery in 2016 as lower loan impairment charges
(LICs) will partly
offset revenue pressures from low interest rates, says Fitch
Ratings.
Lower LICs mainly drove the major Dutch banks' earnings
improvement in 2015. ING
Bank NV (ING) and ABN AMRO Bank NV (ABN AMRO) achieved returns
on average equity
in excess of 10% despite persistently low interest rates and
higher regulatory
costs. Cooperatieve Rabobank UA's (Rabobank) profitability
remains weaker,
reflecting its high cost base and cooperative nature.
LICs at ABN AMRO and Rabobank more than halved in 2015 and
amounted to 19 basis
points and 23 basis points of average gross loans respectively,
driven by
stronger domestic economic growth, falling unemployment and a
recovering housing
market. The improvement to 25 basis points from 31 basis points
of average gross
loans at ING was less pronounced, since it has a lower share of
Dutch lending in
the loan book.
Dutch mortgage loans account for around half of gross loans at
Rabobank and ABN
AMRO and a quarter at ING. These loans have remained resilient,
despite the
house price correction that has taken place in the Netherlands,
and the three
banks reported mortgage LICs between 1bp (ABN AMRO) and 7bp
(ING) in 2015,
following an average of 6bp (Rabobank) to 18bp (ING) in
2012-2014. The sharp
improvement for ABN AMRO was primarily driven by a release of
provisions in
2Q15, whereas at Rabobank, mortgage LICs remained fairly flat at
6bp. The key
driver of LICs for these three banks has remained outside of the
mortgage
lending.
Internal risk-weight models are being debated in Europe, and the
Basel Committee
on Banking Supervision has proposed a harmonisation of risk
weights for mortgage
loans. Such a harmonisation would affect the large Dutch banks,
although to a
varying degree. At end-2015, ABN AMRO reported average
risk-weights for mortgage
lending of 13%, and Rabobank and ING 11% and 18%, respectively,
at end-2014 (no
published data as at end-2015). The fairly moderate risk-weights
are
substantiated by minimal historical losses, despite high
loan-to-value ratios,
but may not factor in all future risks.
Rabobank and ABN AMRO would be more affected than ING by these
proposed risk
weight changes, although ABN AMRO is in a somewhat better
starting position
given similar risk-weighting but higher capital ratios (fully
loaded common
equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 15.5% at end-2015 compared with
12% at Rabobank).
A risk weight harmonisation would not change the underlying
risk, which remains
low, but could result in higher pricing or a shift in business
models whereby
banks may sell part of the mortgage loans they originate rather
than retain them
on their balance sheets.
Additional information on the outlook for the major Benelux
banks is contained
in a recent report, '2016 Outlook: Major Benelux Banks',
available by clicking
on the link below.
Contact:
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Related Research
2016 Outlook: Major Benelux Banks
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.