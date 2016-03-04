(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taikang Life Insurance Co., Ltd.'s (Taikang) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Taikang's well-established franchise, strong distribution network, and good profitability. The rating also takes into account its capitalisation, which remains vulnerable to unfavourable capital market movements. The insurer has a solid market position, with 4.8% of total premiums in China's life insurance market in 2015, making it the eighth-largest life insurer in the country. Its large business scale and margin-focused strategy contributed to its good profitability, with a pre-tax return on assets of 1.9% in 2014 and 1% in 2013. Taikang's capitalisation is thin relative to the current rating level. Its capital score, as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (FBM), reached 'Adequate' at end-2014, with operating leverage of 14.5x (close to the median ratio for an 'A' IFS Rating). The issuer has issued subordinated debt to support its solvency ratio (161% at end-2014) and had a financial leverage ratio (debt to the sum of debt and equity capital) of 32.7% at end-2014 (including new debt issuances of CNY11bn in 9M15). Taikang increased alternative investments (mainly linked to property and infrastructure projects) to about 17% of invested assets at end-2014 from 9% at end-2013. This could make its asset quality more vulnerable to an economic downturn. Its capitalisation is also sensitive to stock market volatility given that its significant equity exposures - more than twice its shareholders' equity as of end-2014. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for a downgrade include a decline in its capital score as measured by Fitch's Prism FBM at below 'Adequate' on a sustained basis, and an increase in financial leverage above 35% for a prolonged period. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term because its capitalisation and profitability remain vulnerable to market movements. An upgrade would hinge on a significant improvement in profitability with greater stability and stronger capitalisation. This would be challenging amid ongoing intense market competition. Contact: Primary Analyst Joyce Huang, CFA Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terrence Wong Director +852 2263 9920 Committee Chairperson Siew Wai Wan Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1000442 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.