(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed CPR
Croissance
Reactive's 'Excellent' Fund Quality Rating "Under Review". The
fund is a
flexible multi-asset global fund, managed by CPR Asset
Management (CPR AM), a
wholly owned subsidiary of Amundi Asset Management.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The fund has underperformed its benchmark and peer funds over
the past 12
months. For the year ended February 2016, the net performance of
the fund (P
shareclass) was -10.56% compared with a benchmark (50% JPM GBI
EUR Hedged TR /
50% MSCI World EUR NR) of -1.54% and ranks in the fifth quintile
in Lipper's
Mixed Asset EUR Balanced Global category.
The fund's long term performance remains strong, in line with
Fitch's
expectations for this rating. The fund has demonstrated a first
quintile
performance over three and five years to end- February 2016 and
since launch in
1997. It has outperformed its benchmark over five years and
since launch.
Nevertheless, the performance deterioration over the last one
year puts pressure
on the fund's ability to meet Fitch's criteria for it to achieve
the 'Excellent'
rating.
The fund's rating continues to reflect a stable, well executed
investment
process, based on a balanced model-driven and discretionary
approach. Asset
allocation is model-driven, but with tactical judgement. A
proprietary
multi-scenario model uses discretionary scenario-based asset
performance
forecasts established at committees and selected correlations
matrices as
inputs. Using these inputs the model constructs a portfolio,
optimised for given
risk budget and constraints.
The fund is managed collegially by a multi-asset team of five.
The quantitative
research team (seven engineers) includes one analyst fully
dedicated to the
asset allocation model. CPR AM draws on Amundi's resources for
trading,
reporting, performance calculations, operations and technology.
Fitch expects to resolve the "Under Review" status of the fund
in six months.
The agency will closely monitor the performance of the fund
during this period
to determine whether the recent underperformance reflects a
temporary setback or
a structural deterioration in the capacity of the fund to
achieve its objectives
and outperform peers in the long term. Specifically, Fitch will
assess the
quality of discretionary macro-scenarios as inputs to the model
and the ability
of the model to continue to deliver in the current market
environment.
Fitch will likely affirm the fund's 'Excellent' rating, if over
the next six
months, the fund outperforms its benchmark (net of fees), ranks
in the first or
second quintile in its category and demonstrates the attributes
of a "Strong"
track-record, as defined in Fitch's criteria. However, if any of
the three
conditions above is not met, Fitch will downgrade the fund.
CPR Croissance Reactive is a French-domiciled "Fonds Commun de
Placement" with
EUR1.08bn of assets as of end-February 2016. The fund aims to
outperform a
composite benchmark of 50% MSCI World Euro and 50% JPM GBI World
Hedged with a
15% maximum ex-ante volatility. Equity exposure can vary between
20% and 80%.
The fund is mainly invested in exchange traded funds.
Created in 1989, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Amundi Group,
CPR AM focuses
on institutional investor solutions. At end-December 2015 it had
EUR37bn asset
under management (AUM), including 21% in multi-assets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade of the
rating. For example, this may be manifested in significant
structural
deterioration in the fund's performance resulting from a model
error or
inadequacy, as measured by drawdown or underperformance relative
to benchmark
and peers. In Fitch's view, the model-driven process and
consensual decision-
making process limit key person dependency.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Committee Chairman
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1 (212) 908 0386
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1741,
Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Fund Quality Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Sep 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.