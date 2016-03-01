(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Alpha Trains Holdco
II S.a.r.l.'s
(AT) proposed purchase of a portfolio of 89 German regional
passenger trains is
neutral for Alpha Trains Finance SA's senior secured bond and
private placement
ratings of 'BBB', and for AT's own 'BBB-' Issuer Default Rating.
The acquisition, through a subsidiary within AT's financing
security group, is
expected to conclude by end-April 2016 and to be funded by up to
EUR240m of debt
alongside new equity. The assets operate in Germany under
long-term concession,
and are consistent with AT's existing business model.
The expected influence on AT's financial metrics is moderately
negative as the
additional debt will result in a delay to AT's timetable for
deleveraging.
However, Fitch also acknowledges that AT's future cash flow
visibility will
benefit from new long-term lease contracts and from an increase
in the
proportion of passenger fleet within the group's portfolio.
