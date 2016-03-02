(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Long-Term Ratings of 'A' to Bank of China Ltd. (BOC) Hong Kong Branch's USD600m 1.875% notes due 2019, USD500m 2.375% notes due 2021 and USD900m floating rate notes due 2019 issued on 1 March 2016. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support BOC's overseas asset growth. The notes are issued under BOC's USD20bn medium-term note (MTN) programme. The MTN programme was first rated 'A'/'F1' by Fitch on 9 December 2013, and subsequently affirmed on 10 July 2015. The size of the programme was increased to USD20bn from USD10bn on 18 June 2015 to support BOC's asset expansion. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 22 Feb 2016 and follows the receipt of documents conforming to information previously received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch sees BOC Hong Kong Branch as part of the same legal entity, BOC. Therefore, the notes issued under the MTN programme represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of BOC, and are rated in line with BOC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable. The bank's IDR is underpinned by the agency's expectations of an extremely high probability of support from the Chinese government in the event of stress. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change to the ratings of the notes will be correlated directly with changes in BOC's IDR, which will in turn reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of the government to support BOC in a full and timely manner. Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Katie Chen Associate Director +86 10 8517 2135 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Date of the Relevant Committee: 9 July 2015 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.