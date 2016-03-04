(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Kazakh
Banks Datawatch
4Q15, consisting of key data from banks' regulatory financial
statements and
disclosures sourced primarily from the National Bank of
Kazakhstan (NBK) and
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The 4Q15 report consists of data in
PDF and Excel
formats, charts and Fitch commentary, and covers 27 of the
sector's 35 banks,
comprising 98% of the system assets.
In the report, Fitch notes the so far moderate direct impact on
most banks'
credit profiles from the continued tenge devaluation in the
second consecutive
quarter but predicts that economic deterioration and new
regulatory challenges
would likely start making negative impact on banking data over
the medium term.
Capital ratios declined in 4Q15, driven mostly by the expansion
of foreign
currency assets as tenge weakened 26% against the US dollar. The
sector
aggregate Tier I ratio fell to 12.7% from 13.3% (minimum 6%) and
Total capital
ratio dropped to 15.6% from 15.8% (minimum 7.5%), helped by some
deleveraging. A
proposed new deduction from Total capital of the difference
between retail
deposits and 5.5x equity (to be phased in 1H16) and the
introduction of 150%
risk weights on some retail loans granted after end-2015 could
hurt banks with
significant retail operations.
While NPLs fell slightly to 10% from 11% during the quarter,
loan impairment
charges rose to an annualised 4% of average loans from 0.4%,
which, in our view,
reflected a restructuring of delinquent or potentially
problematic loans by many
banks.
The NBK repo rate rise to 17% from 12% in 4Q15 had a predictably
limited impact
on bank margins. However, core and bottom-line profitability of
some banks was
negatively affected by losses on swap operations as swap rates
intermittently
hit triple digits in 4Q15. The sector's return on average equity
fell to 13% in
4Q15 from 28% in 3Q15 on annualised basis.
Liquidity cushions remained robust across the sector, mostly in
the form of
foreign-currency deposits with NBK, with few exceptions. Liquid
assets comprised
37% of total customer deposits at end-2015. However, the overall
scarcity of
cheap tenge funding forced banks to refrain from new lending.
The report and previous editions are available at
www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the link above.
Contact:
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
