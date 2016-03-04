(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Kazakh Banks Datawatch 4Q15 here MOSCOW, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Kazakh Banks Datawatch 4Q15, consisting of key data from banks' regulatory financial statements and disclosures sourced primarily from the National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) and Kazakhstan Stock Exchange. The 4Q15 report consists of data in PDF and Excel formats, charts and Fitch commentary, and covers 27 of the sector's 35 banks, comprising 98% of the system assets. In the report, Fitch notes the so far moderate direct impact on most banks' credit profiles from the continued tenge devaluation in the second consecutive quarter but predicts that economic deterioration and new regulatory challenges would likely start making negative impact on banking data over the medium term. Capital ratios declined in 4Q15, driven mostly by the expansion of foreign currency assets as tenge weakened 26% against the US dollar. The sector aggregate Tier I ratio fell to 12.7% from 13.3% (minimum 6%) and Total capital ratio dropped to 15.6% from 15.8% (minimum 7.5%), helped by some deleveraging. A proposed new deduction from Total capital of the difference between retail deposits and 5.5x equity (to be phased in 1H16) and the introduction of 150% risk weights on some retail loans granted after end-2015 could hurt banks with significant retail operations. While NPLs fell slightly to 10% from 11% during the quarter, loan impairment charges rose to an annualised 4% of average loans from 0.4%, which, in our view, reflected a restructuring of delinquent or potentially problematic loans by many banks. The NBK repo rate rise to 17% from 12% in 4Q15 had a predictably limited impact on bank margins. However, core and bottom-line profitability of some banks was negatively affected by losses on swap operations as swap rates intermittently hit triple digits in 4Q15. The sector's return on average equity fell to 13% in 4Q15 from 28% in 3Q15 on annualised basis. Liquidity cushions remained robust across the sector, mostly in the form of foreign-currency deposits with NBK, with few exceptions. Liquid assets comprised 37% of total customer deposits at end-2015. However, the overall scarcity of cheap tenge funding forced banks to refrain from new lending. The report and previous editions are available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Roman Kornev Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.