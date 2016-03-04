(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Russian
Republic of Sakha's (Yakutia) Long-term foreign and local
currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term foreign currency IDR
at 'F3' and
National Long-term rating at 'AA+(rus)'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are
Negative and the Outlook on the National Long-term rating is
Stable.
The republic's senior debt ratings have been affirmed at
Long-term local
currency 'BBB-' and National Long-term 'AA+(rus)'.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding Sakha's
strong budgetary performance, which should help keep key credit
metrics stable.
The Negative Outlook reflects that on the Russian Federation
(BBB-/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Sakha's fairly low direct risk, and sound
operating
performance supported by a strong local economy. The ratings
also take into
account sizeable contingent liabilities, the concentrated nature
of the
republic's tax base amid difficult economic conditions in
Russia.
In its base case scenario Fitch expects Sakha to maintain
moderate levels of
debt at below 30% of current revenue at least in 2016, before
potentially rising
to 32%-37% in 2017-2018 (2015: estimated 17%). Sakha's debt
portfolio is fairly
well-diversified, with an average maturity of around two years.
The region's
2015 debt stock was 45% composed of domestic bonds, followed by
bank loans (31%)
and loans contracted from the federal government (24%).
The republic's refinancing peak is in 2016-2017 with scheduled
maturities of
about 70% of its outstanding direct risk. This is, however,
mitigated by the
region's sound fiscal flexibility and good access to domestic
capital markets
alongside low-cost budget loans from the federal government.
The republic's exposure to contingent risk is likely to remain
manageable and
consistent with the current ratings over the medium-term, due to
adequate
control exercised by the administration. We estimate the
republic's net overall
risk to have increased slightly to 38.5% of current revenue in
2015 from 36.5%
in 2014. Sakha faces a need to support under-developed
infrastructure across the
region's vast territory amid harsh climatic conditions but a
disproportionate
growth of contingent risk will put the region's creditworthiness
under pressure.
Fitch expects Sakha to maintain sound operating surpluses at
about 9%-11% of
operating revenue in the medium-term, supported by continuous
growth of tax
revenue. Taxation rose to 57% of total revenue at end-2105
(2014: 53%) according
to our preliminary estimates, with operating revenue up 12% yoy.
Current
transfers, on the contrary, dropped to 37% of operating revenue
from an average
of 45% of in 2011-2014.
Sakha has a strong economic profile supported by rich deposits
of natural
resources, such as diamonds, coal, oil, natural gas and gold.
The region's prime
taxpayers are mostly national champions in development of
natural resources. The
republic's 2014 gross regional product per capita and average
salary was 2.2x
and 2.5x, respectively, higher than the national median.
At the same time the regional economy remains concentrated as
the top 10
taxpayers' contributions increased to 63% of the consolidated
regional budget's
tax revenue in 2015 from 60% a year earlier. This poses a risk
in the medium
term, due to the volatile nature of commodities' markets. The
republic's 2015
tax revenue was boosted by rouble depreciation, which positively
affected
taxpayers' revenue in the mining and oil and gas sectors.
Additionally new
mining fixed assets were commissioned in the region last year,
leading to
increased property tax proceeds.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Russia or growth of net overall risk to above 50%
of current
revenue, coupled with a sharp deterioration of its direct
debt-to-current
balance ratio, would lead to a downgrade.
