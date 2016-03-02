(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Azerbaijan
Mortgage Fund
under the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic's (AMF) Long-term
foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'. The Outlook
is Negative.
The rating actions follow Fitch's recent downgrade of
Azerbaijan's Long-term
foreign and local currency IDRs to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'. The
Negative Outlook
reflects that of the sovereign. The Country Ceiling has been
revised to 'BB+'
from 'BBB-' (see 'Fitch Downgrades Azerbaijan to 'BB+'; Outlook
Negative' dated
26 February 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AMF's ratings are equalised with Azerbaijan's sovereign ratings,
reflecting the
entity's public sector status, its tight control by the
sovereign through the
central bank and its important role in the government's housing
finance policy.
AMF also benefits from a buyback guarantee for its bonds from
the central bank.
Fitch uses its public-sector entities rating criteria to rate
AMF, which it
views as a credit-linked entity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating change would be triggered by changes to the ratings of
the sovereign.
Changes to the legal status and public control that would lead
to a dilution of
control or likelihood of support by the sovereign could result
in the ratings
being notched down from the sovereign ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9901
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 125047
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000266
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.