(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-term and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Ratings of
six German
development banks at 'AAA', 'F1+' and '1', respectively. The
Outlook on all the
Long-term IDRs is Stable.
The banks are KfW, Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Rentenbank),
NRW.BANK,
Investitionsbank Berlin (IBB), Investitionsbank
Schleswig-Holstein (IB.SH) and
Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank (L-Bank).
For KfW and Rentenbank, which benefit from a guarantee from the
Federal Republic
of Germany (FRG; AAA/Stable), Fitch has also affirmed the
Support Rating Floor
(SRF) at 'AAA'.
NRW.BANK, IBB, IB.SH and L-Bank are owned by the respective
German federal
states and benefit from their guarantees. The ratings of the
German federal
states reflect the stability and sustainability of the
solidarity system for
German federal states.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In assessing support, we view the banks' policy roles as well as
the formal
support arrangements in place between the banks and their
owners/guaranteeing
states as being of higher importance.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to these banks as their
business models
are entirely dependent on the support of their state guarantors.
Fitch rates the subordinated debt instruments for NRW.BANK and
Rentenbank at the
same level as senior debt, as the agency believes that the
support mechanisms
for both banks provide similar protection to senior and
subordinated debt
instruments.
KfW
KfW is 80%-owned by the FRG, with the remainder owned by the
German federal
states. It was established in 1948 and is the largest
development bank in
Europe. Its obligations are backed by a direct and unlimited
statutory guarantee
from FRG. Based on the maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast),
FRG is committed
to safeguarding the economic basis of KfW and ensuring that its
operations can
continue in the event of financial difficulty. The bank
undertakes a broad range
of activities including SME lending via commercial banks,
retail, housing,
municipal and social infrastructure lending, as well as certain
capital markets
activities and lending in developing countries. Commercial
activities in the
area of export and project financing are carried out through
KfW's wholly-owned
subsidiary KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, which is legally independent and
excluded from
the state guarantees.
Rentenbank
Rentenbank was established by federal law in 1949 and has the
mandate to support
the development of the agricultural sector and rural areas. The
bank benefits
from the maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast) from the FRG. In
addition, all
bank's liabilities are fully covered by the state through a
direct and unlimited
statutory guarantee that came into effect on 1 January 2014.
NRW.BANK
NRW.BANK provides funding for economic, social, municipal,
infrastructure and
housing promotion projects in the State of North
Rhine-Westphalia (State of NRW;
AAA/Stable). The State of NRW wholly owns the bank and provides
it with an
explicit unconditional statutory guarantee obligation covering
all liabilities,
maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast) and a statutory
guarantor's liability
(Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
IB.SH
IB.SH provides funding for social, infrastructure and
environmental projects, as
well as for corporates, municipals, affordable housing and
energy-efficient real
estate lending in the State of Schleswig-Holstein (State of SH;
AAA/Stable). It
also takes on special tasks on behalf of the State of SH, which
provides it with
an explicit unconditional statutory guarantee obligation
covering all
liabilities, maintenance obligation (Anstaltslast) and a
statutory guarantor's
liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
L-Bank
L-Bank endorses home ownership, supports families and promotes
small- and
medium-sized companies through the provision of low interest
rate loans in its
operating region, State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (State of BW;
unrated). The State
of BW wholly owns L-Bank and provides it with an explicit
unconditional
statutory guarantee obligation covering all liabilities,
maintenance obligation
(Anstaltslast) and a statutory guarantor's liability
(Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
Although the State of BW is not rated by Fitch, its
creditworthiness is
underpinned by the strength of the German solidarity system,
which links BW's
creditworthiness to that of the FRG.
IBB
IBB benefits from an explicit unconditional statutory guarantee
obligation
covering all liabilities and maintenance obligation
(Anstaltslast) from the
State of Berlin (Berlin; AAA/Stable). IBB focuses on a narrower
range of
development activities than peers as Berlin is a "city state"
and therefore IBB
is not active in financing municipalities' budgets or renewable
energy projects,
two areas of growth for other regional development banks in
recent years. Fitch
believes that the narrower range of promotional activities
allows IBB to better
focus its resources than other development banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The banks' IDRs, senior debt ratings, and subordinated debt
ratings are
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions regarding owners'
support,
specifically a downgrade of FRG, or a change in the terms of the
state
guarantees. The Stable Outlook on the banks' ratings mirrors
that on the FRG and
reflects Fitch's view that neither of these scenarios is likely
in the
foreseeable future.
Fitch believes that the nature of the state support for German
development banks
is unlikely to change significantly in the medium term due to
the strategic
importance of these banks to the German economy and their
entrenchment in the
domestic financial system. The support structure was approved by
the EU in 2002,
although under competition law the banks may only engage in
non-competitive
activity. This also makes significant changes to the banks'
business models
unlikely in the medium term.
Following an amendment to the "Law concerning KfW" in 2013, KfW
has been subject
to key banking supervision standards under the German Banking
Act and is
supervised by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority
in cooperation
with the German central bank. However, this has not resulted in
a change of
KfW's special role as a promotional bank or a change in support
for KfW. KfW is
explicitly excluded from resolution and restructuring measures
in the Bank
Recovery & Resolution Directive (BRRD).
Fitch expects state support for development banks to be
unaffected by the German
implementation of the BRRD or the Single Resolution Mechanism
(SRM). KfW is
explicitly excluded in the BRRD from resolution and
restructuring measures. For
the regional development banks we do not expect an increase in
risks for senior
creditors since German development banks' policy status and
guarantee structure
have been reviewed by the European Commission, and that these
banks only engage
in non-competitive activity.
We do not expect the debt brake established for the Bund and the
Laender, which
will require Laender to run their budgets from 2020 without
taking on new debt,
to constrain the ability of the states to provide support to
their development
banks.
The rating actions are as follows:
KfW
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured short-term rating including programme ratings:
affirmed at
'F1+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Rentenbank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior unsecured rating including programme ratings: affirmed at
'AAA' and 'F1+'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AAA'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
NRW.BANK
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured rating including programme ratings: affirmed at
'AAA' and 'F1+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Short-term certificates of deposit: affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'AAA'
Investitionsbank Berlin
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured long-term and short-term ratings: affirmed at
'AAA' and 'F1+',
respectively
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Investitionsbank Schleswig-Holstein
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured long-term ratings: affirmed at 'AAA'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
L-Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
