KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego's (BGK) IDRs, senior debt rating,
Support Rating and
Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high
probability of
support from the Polish state (A-/Stable), in case of need. This
view is
predominantly based on BGK's policy role, which in turn is
underpinned by its
100% ownership by the government. BGK is the only Polish bank
with state bank
status.
Dedicated legislation governs BGK's activities and exempts it
from the Capital
Requirements Directive (CRD) IV and Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive
(BRRD). The bank, however, is going to comply with most CRD IV
requirements with
minor exceptions and remains subject to banking supervision by
the Polish
supervisor (KNF).
Although the debt of BGK is not guaranteed by the Polish state,
according to
Article 3 of the Law on BGK, the state can provide capital,
including through
subordinated debt or by contribution in kind, and provide
liquidity support to
BGK. The ministry responsible for public finance shall provide
BGK with its own
funds to ensure the fulfilment of BGK's duties and that the bank
maintains
adequate liquidity.
Recent changes in the BGK act reference CRR/CRD IV, and
introduce a need for a
formalised agreement between BGK and Ministry of Finance
covering the
procedures, terms and conditions of capital and liquidity
support to be provided
to the bank is case of need. According to article 3 of the BGK
law, the
commitment of the state satisfies the credit protection
requirements, within the
Articles 213-215 of the Regulation No 575/2013, granted by the
State Treasury.
Based on that premise local currency receivables of commercial
banks due from
BGK carry a zero percent risk weight.
Apart from capital and liquidity commitments as per Article 3,
BGK's short-term
liquidity is supported by a committed deposit line from the
Ministry of Finance.
The unutilised part of this line is included in calculating
liquidity ratios in
line with CRR/CRDIV requirements.
The bank manages an account for public-sector entities' deposits
at the MoF. BGK
is responsible for providing all payment, transfer and clearing
services to the
entities. The MoF also uses the bank for placing its short-term
liquidity
surpluses, for foreign-currency transfers from the EU, and for
servicing the
foreign debt of the central budget. BGK also issues bonds on
behalf of the
National Road Fund.
The bank's activities outside its commissioned tasks and its
participation in
governmental and government-initiated programmes are focused on
the public
sector. The bank is also engaged in commercial activities not
directly related
to the government-initiated programmes, but in line with its
mission. These are
usually through participation in banking consortia formed with
commercial banks
and through setting up and funding specialised closed-end funds.
BGK's funding comes predominantly from the public sector. The
bank also receives
funding from international financial institutions (around
PLN2.8bn as of
end-3Q15), has an active senior unsecured programme of up to
PLN10bn (PLN5.8bn
outstanding as of end-3Q15) and an unutilised up to EUR1bn EMTN
programme
guaranteed by the state.
BGK is not subject to bankruptcy law. It can only be liquidated,
with all
liabilities of the bank taken over by the state on the
liquidation date.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to BGK due to the
bank's policy role
and its limited scope for commercial activities unrelated to the
policy role.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BGK's ratings are sensitive to changes to the Polish sovereign
ratings and to a
change in its status as a policy bank. Fitch does not believe
that the state's
strong propensity to support BGK is likely to change in the
foreseeable future.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The National Long-term Rating and National debt rating of BGK
reflect the
highest rating available within Poland's National Rating Scale.
It reflects our
view that relative to other issuers or obligations in Poland, it
has the lowest
expectation of default risk. It is driven by the same factors as
the IDRs and
are sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of support available to
the bank from
the Polish sovereign. This in turn would be sensitive to changes
in BGK's
ownership and/or status as a policy bank. Fitch views these as
unlikely in the
foreseeable future.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(pol)';Stable Outlook
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term foreign
currency rating:
affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme long-term local
currency rating:
affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured debt issuance programme National long-term
rating: affirmed at
'AAA(pol)'
Senior unsecured bonds long-term local currency rating: affirmed
at 'A'
Senior unsecured bonds National long-term rating: affirmed at
'AAA(pol)'
