(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) The depreciation of the Chinese yuan
is slowing
down offshore bond issuance by Chinese local government
financing vehicles
(LGFVs), Fitch Ratings says. However, offshore bond issuance by
LGFVs will not
halt entirely because they would still need to diversify their
funding channels
while some local governments use debt issuance as an opportunity
to promote
their regions overseas.
LGFVs' high and rising debt burden has been eased after Chinese
authorities
lowered domestic interest rates and implemented a programme that
allows LGFVs to
swap higher-cost debt for lower-cost bonds. However, the lower
rates have driven
capital outflows from China, which may further weaken the yuan.
If the Chinese currency keeps depreciating, LGFVs' offshore debt
servicing costs
will continue to rise as they pay more in local-currency terms.
The impact will
be largest on debt denominated in the US dollar, which has
appreciated sharply
against the yuan and accounts for the majority of LGFVs'
offshore debt.
However, the overall impact of the sliding yuan on LGFVs is
still manageable
because foreign-currency debt forms only a small portion of
their total debt -
the ratio was less than 10% for Fitch-rated Chinese LGFVs.
Fitch expects some LGFVs to continue issuing debt in US dollars
to diversify
from the domestic bond market. Moreover, local governments often
use the
issuance of an offshore bond to raise their profiles in
international capital
markets and to promote the region to external investors.
Large, provincial-level LGFVs with strong sponsors are likely to
be more
cautious about raising funds offshore because there is no longer
the advantage
of lower costs compared with domestic funding. We expect more
lower-tier LGFVs
to debut in the US dollar bond market with smaller issuance
size, either to
promote the local economy or to seek alternative funding when
faced borrowing
restrictions onshore.
Most LGFVs' standalone credit profiles and cash generation
capabilities are low
because of their public-sector obligations. The creditworthiness
of the sponsor
to which the LGFV is credit-linked and the strength of the
linkage between the
entity and the sponsor are the key factors that would affect an
issuer's credit
profile.
