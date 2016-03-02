(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, Frankfurt/London, 02
March 2016: DZ BANK
AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank's (DZ BANK; AA-/Stable)
strong 2015
results demonstrate that the bank is undertaking its merger with
Westdeutsche
Genossenschafts-Zentralbank AG (WGZ BANK; AA-/Stable) from a
position of
relative strength. DZ BANK reported EUR2.45bn pre-tax profit for
2015, the
highest of all German banks in 2015. We believe that the merger
between the two
banks will help consolidation within the Genossenschaftliche
Finanzgruppe (GFG;
'AA-'/Stable) and demonstrates the cooperative banks' greater
cohesion compared
with the more fragmented public sector banks in Germany.
Fitch views the planned merger of DZ BANK, the main central bank
of the German
cooperative banks, with the last remaining other central bank,
WGZ BANK, as
positive for GFG. The combined bank will start its operations on
1 August 2016
but the full integration process will only be completed by
end-2018. By 2020 the
strategy and steering functions will be combined in a holding
company while the
business activities of DZ BANK and WGZ BANK will be in a
separate unit and
organisationally located with other specialised service
providers of the group,
including Bausparkasse Schwaebisch Hall (building society), R+V
Versicherung
(insurance), Union Investment (asset management) and TeamBank
(consumer
finance).
As both banks have similar business models, the merger will
avoid duplicate
investments, especially in IT and for regulatory requirements,
and it should
provide opportunities for revenue and cost synergies. We
understand that the
merger will support DZ BANK's improving regulatory
capitalisation ratios, mainly
from no longer recognising minority interests that are currently
deducted.
The merger should strengthen further the strategic alignment of
the German
cooperative banks with its central institution, which will
increase the group's
cohesiveness. The consolidation in the cooperative sector
highlights the
contrast with the public sector banks in Germany under the
umbrella of
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG; 'A+'/Stable), which also share an
institutional
support mechanism. SFG has still seven Landesbanken (central
banks) that compete
with each other and nine building societies and 11 insurance
companies.
Despite a 14% drop from its record results in 2014, DZ BANK's
strong 2015
pre-tax profits reflect its diversified recurring income
sources, with
especially strong results from its asset management and consumer
finance
subsidiaries, and low loan impairment charges thanks to the
benign operating
environment in Germany. This year's result was less driven by
one-off effects
than the stronger EUR2.87bn 2014 pre-tax profit. We expect NII
to suffer in the
medium term if interest rates remain low and loan impairment
charges increase
after hitting a cyclical peak in 2015. As a result we estimate
that DZ BANK's
pre-tax profits will decline to more sustainable levels.
DZ BANK strengthened its capitalisation thanks to retaining
earnings and
additional Tier 1 issues (in total EUR750m) placed with the
local cooperative
banks. At end-2015, its fully-loaded Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
ratio improved
to 13.0% from 11.4% at end-2014 and its fully-loaded leverage
ratio to 4.0% from
3.2%.
