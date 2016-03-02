(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/COLOMBO, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
the Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) of Bank of Ceylon (BOC) and National
Savings Bank (NSB) to
'B+' from 'BB-' and downgraded the IDRs of People's Leasing &
Finance PLC's
(PLC) IDRs to 'B' from 'B+'. The IDRs of DFCC Bank PLC (DFCC)
were affirmed at
'B+'. The Outlooks on all the IDRs are Negative to reflect the
Negative Outlook
on the sovereign.
Fitch took the rating actions after it downgraded the Sri Lankan
sovereign to
'B+' from 'BB-' and assigned a Negative Outlook on 29 February
2016. (see "Fitch
Downgrades Sri Lanka to 'B+'; Outlook Negative" at
www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also assigned Recovery Ratings of 'RR4' to the US
dollar senior
unsecured notes issued by BOC and NSB to reflect average
recovery prospects. At
the same time Fitch affirmed the Recovery Rating on DFCC's US
dollar senior
unsecured notes at 'RR4'. The National Ratings of BOC, NSB, DFCC
and PLC have
not been reviewed at this time.
Fitch maintains a stable sector outlook for the Sri Lankan
banking sector for
2016 as we do not expect the sector's credit profile to
deteriorate materially
even though operating conditions could become more challenging.
The operating
environment remains a key rating driver for the Sri Lankan
banking sector given
its potential volatility.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The downgrades of the IDRs on BOC and NSB are driven by the
state's reduced
ability to provide support while Fitch's expectation of the
state's propensity
to provide support remains unchanged.
Fitch expects the state to extend support to BOC because of its
high systemic
importance, quasi-sovereign status, role as a key lender to the
government and
full government ownership. The state is likely to provide
support for NSB
because of its policy mandate of mobilising retail savings and
primarily
investing them in government securities. The ratings of all
foreign-currency
denominated senior debt issued by BOC and NSB have been
downgraded by one notch
to reflect the downgrades of the IDRs.
BOC's Viability Rating (VR) is at the same level as its
support-driven IDR. The
VR captures its thin capitalisation and weak asset quality,
which are
counterbalanced by its strong domestic funding franchise that is
underpinned by
its state linkages. Fitch has not assigned a VR to National
Savings Bank as it
is a policy bank.
PLC's ratings continue to reflect Fitch's view that its parent,
the state-owned
and systemically important People's Bank (Sri Lanka)
(AA+(lka)/Stable), has a
high propensity but limited ability to provide extraordinary
support to PLC, if
required. People's Bank's propensity to support PLC remains
unchanged and stems
from its 75% shareholding in PLC, their common brand and PLC's
position as a
strategic subsidiary of the bank. People's Bank's reduced
ability to provide
support is reflected in the sovereign's rating.
DFCC's IDRs are driven by its intrinsic strength as indicated by
its 'b+' VR.
The Negative Outlook, however, reflects Fitch's approach of
generally capping
bank ratings at the sovereign rating level due to the likely
adverse impact on
its credit profile from the Sri Lankan sovereign's deteriorating
credit profile
and increasing risks in the domestic operating environment.
DFCC's VR captures
its adequate capitalisation and developing commercial banking
franchise.
The ratings on DFCC's senior debt have been affirmed in line
with the
affirmation of the bank's Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs as the
notes rank
equally with the bank's other senior unsecured obligations.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The downgrade of the Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) of
BOC and NSB follows the downgrade of the sovereign's ratings as
this indicates
the state's reduced ability to provide support and consequently,
limited
probability that timely support would be extended to the banks.
This is despite
Fitch's expectation of the government's propensity to provide
support to the
banks has not reduced given their high importance to the
government and high
systemic importance.
The SR of DFCC has been affirmed at '4' to reflect its moderate
size and
systemic significance and linkages with the sovereign through
indirect
ownership. The bank continues to have a lower SRF of 'B'
relative to state-owned
and more systemically important banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Any changes in Sri Lanka's sovereign rating or the perception of
state support
to BOC could result in a change in its IDRs. Further
deterioration in the
operating environment that is reflected in the decline in the
bank's key credit
metrics could also negatively affect the Viability Rating (VR)
of BOC. BOC's
IDRs would be downgraded only if Fitch were to downgrade its VR
and Support
Rating Floor (SRF).
Similarly for NSB, the expectation of state support remains the
primary rating
driver, and as such any change in Sri Lanka's sovereign rating
or the perception
of state support to NSB could result in a change in its IDRs.
An upgrade of DFCC's ratings would be contingent on a materially
stronger
commercial banking franchise while maintaining strong credit
metrics. However,
DFCC's ratings are unlikely to be upgraded to higher than the
sovereign rating.
DFCC's ratings could be downgraded if there is a sustained and
substantial
increase in risk appetite that could materially weaken its
capital position.
Further deterioration in the operating environment could also
negatively affect
the ratings.
PLC's IDRs will be sensitive to changes in the sovereign rating,
which reflects
People's Bank's ability to provide support to its subsidiary.
PLC's ratings are
also sensitive to People's Bank's propensity to provide support
due to changes
in PLC's strategic importance to its parent.
The assigned senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to
changes in the
entities' Long-Term IDRs.
The Recovery Ratings are sensitive to Fitch's assessment of
potential recoveries
for creditors in case of default/non-performance.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The banks' Support Ratings and SRFs are sensitive to the
sovereign's ability and
propensity to provide support, as expressed in any change in the
sovereign
ratings of Sri Lanka.
The rating actions are as follows:
BOC:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-';
Outlook Negative
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-';
Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating downgraded to '4' from '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B+' from 'BB-'
US dollar senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-';
Recovery Rating
assigned at 'RR4'
National Savings Bank:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-';
Outlook Negative
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-';
Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating downgraded to '4' from '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'B+' from 'BB-'
US dollar senior unsecured notes downgraded to 'B+' from 'BB-';
Recovery Rating
assigned at 'RR4'
DFCC:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook
Negative
Long-Term Local-Currency IDRs affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'
US dollar senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery
Rating affirmed at
'RR4'
People's Leasing & Finance PLC:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'B+';
Outlook Negative
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B' from 'B+';
Outlook Negative
BOC, People's Bank and DFCC each have a 1.79% equity stake in
Fitch Ratings
Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in
the day-to-day
rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch
Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
