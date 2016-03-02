(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned LLC
Bank Avers
(Avers) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-'. The
Outlook is Stable.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND NATIONAL RATING
Avers' Long-term IDRs are driven by its standalone
creditworthiness as expressed
by its Viability Rating (VR) of 'bb-'. The ratings take into
account the bank's
currently solid capitalisation, good asset quality and
reasonable profitability.
The ratings also reflect the benefits to business origination
and performance
from Avers' close cooperation with TAIF group (a large oil
refining/petrochemical holding in Tatarstan ultimately
controlled, like the
bank, by individuals close to former head of the republic, Fitch
understands)
for which Avers performs treasury functions.
The ratings also factor in the bank's so far limited market
franchise,
significant loan concentrations, including in respect to
companies from TAIF,
and very high reliance on funding from TAIF and private
shareholders, as well as
a limited track record of operations under new
management/strategy and rapid
recent and planned growth.
Avers' asset composition reflects the bank's moderate risk
appetite and the
treasury function it performs for TAIF. Only one-third of assets
are loans and
the rest are securities and bank placements of good credit
quality (about 97% of
non-lending exposure was rated BBB-BB). NPLs (loans over 90 days
overdue) were
limited at 1.2% of the portfolio at end-1H15 and fully reserved.
Corporate loans
(85% of total loans) are concentrated with the top 20 borrowers
comprising 73%
of loans (87% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC)) at end-1H15. The
largest of these was
a working capital rouble-denominated loan to a company from
TAIF, which was 60%
covered by the borrower's foreign currency deposits (net
exposure equal to 19%
of FCC). Risks relating to this exposure are mitigated by the
moderate
counterparty risk, short-tenor, and cash coverage.
Other large loans were also of good credit quality due to
borrowers' good
financial metrics and/or adequate collateral coverage. Retail
lending (15% of
loans) was also of good quality, represented mostly by mortgages
issued under
state/regional programmes or loans to employees of TAIF.
Profitability is reasonable (ROAE of 11% in 1H15), supported by
the moderate
cost of funding (5-6%) reflecting significant placements by
TAIF/shareholders.
Capitalisation is solid (regulatory Tier 1 ratio of 35% at
end-2015, allowing
for about 76% reserve coverage of the existing loan portfolio).
Additionally,
annualised pre-impairment profit for 1H15 would be sufficient to
cover 13% of
average loans. The bank plans to gradually decrease the capital
ratio to about
20% during 2016-2020 as a result of expected growth and dividend
pay-outs of
around 60%-80% of net profits. However, according to management,
the bank is
planning to remain relatively risk-averse, and actual growth
will depend on its
ability to attract reasonably good borrowers in order not to
compromise credit
quality.
Funding is mainly from TAIF and the bank's shareholders (about
90% of
liabilities) and is viewed as sticky by Fitch. Liquidity is
significant (liquid
assets covered over 80% of customer accounts at end-3Q15) and
further supported
by the short-term lending. Refinancing risk is negligible, as
the bank is not
present in capital/debt markets and loans from banks are also
small.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The '5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor
reflect the bank's
small size, market shares and retail deposit franchise, making
government
support uncertain. In Fitch's view, support from the bank's
private
shareholders, while possible, can also not be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATING
The bank's IDRs could be downgraded if rapid growth results in
asset quality
becoming compromised, and capitalisation weakens without being
supported by new
injections. The ratings could be also downgraded if the current
benefits of
cooperation with TAIF reduce.
Upside potential for the ratings is limited in the near term
given the bank's
small franchise, short track record under new management and the
weak operating
environment. However, greater business diversification and a
longer track record
of good performance would be positive for the credit profile.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'BB-', Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR: assigned at 'BB-', Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: assigned at 'B'
Viability Rating: assigned at 'bb-'
Support Rating: assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'No Floor'
National Long-Term rating: assigned at 'A+(rus)', Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anna Erachina
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7063
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
