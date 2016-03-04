(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed French
Metropolis of Rennes' (also known as Rennes Metropole, RM)
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and its
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are
Stable.
The affirmation is based on RM's continued solid and stable
performance, robust
socio-economic profile and skilled management. The ratings also
reflect Fitch's
expectations of a significant, but manageable, increase in debt
from 2015 to
2019 due to the construction of a new metro line. The Stable
Outlook reflects
RM's capacity to maintain its sound budgetary performance over
the medium term,
which should offset the expected debt increase.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to Fitch's baseline scenario, RM should maintain an
operating margin
averaging 28% until 2019. This will be achieved through steady
tax base growth
and supported by the tax hike applied in 2015, contributing to a
1.4% yoy
increase in operating revenue in 2014-2018, despite large cuts
in state
transfers (of 3.1% a year). With growing interest charges
(linked to the
expected debt increase), we expect the current margin to weaken
to below 25% by
2019, from 34.4% in 2015, although it will remain sound.
Taking into account the financing by RM of a second metro line's
construction,
we expect capital expenditure to average EUR404m per year until
2019, up from
EUR165m in 2010-2014. The metropolis' self-financing of capital
expenditure,
after debt repayment, weakened to 52% in 2015, from 100% in
2010-2014, and we
expect it to remain close to that level until 2018. The overall
cost of the new
metro line's construction is estimated at EUR1.4bn over
2015-2022. The
administration aims to self-finance at least 60% of this project
(including
co-funding received from other tiers of governments), while
maintaining large
current margins over the medium term.
Fitch expects RM's debt to rise sharply, to EUR846m at end-2019,
or 180% of
current revenue, from 54% in 2015 (22% in 2011-2014), due to the
significant
capital expenditure programme. The debt payback ratio (direct
debt-to-current
balance) is therefore likely to increase to above eight years by
2019, from 1.6
years in 2015, which could put pressure on the ratings.
However, Fitch considers RM's track record for the construction
of its first
metro line in 1997-2002 as credit-positive given the metropole's
demonstrated
tight control of debt and subsequent de-leveraging. Fitch will
pay close
attention to RM's capacity to limit the deterioration in debt
ratios over the
medium term. At end-2015, RM was transferred ancillary budgets
from its
constituent municipalities along with a EUR61m debt stock,
resulting in EUR300m
direct risk (68% of current revenue).
Liquidity is underpinned by predictable cash flows. Since 2015,
to cover any
liquidity shortfall RM has recourse to committed bank lines
totalling EUR70m, or
3.6x annual debt service for 2016. Liquidity management is
likely to be enhanced
with the expected launch of a French CP programme totalling
EUR100m later in
2016.
Net overall risk at end-2015 was high at an estimated 247% of
current revenue,
mainly due to a large guaranteed debt stock (EUR816m). However,
Fitch considers
these guarantees as low-risk as they relate almost entirely to
long-term loans
to state-monitored social housing entities. Debt of public
sector entities is
low.
RM benefits from a stable political framework and sound
governance, with strong
and improving integration with the inner city of Rennes
(AA/Stable/F1+). RM's
ability to implement its medium-term financial strategy is
underpinned by its
skilled administration and prudent financial management.
RM's economy remains healthy and well-diversified, and enjoys a
structurally
below-average unemployment rate (8.2% at end-3Q15, against 10.2%
for
Metropolitan France). Positive economic prospects are
underpinned by a young,
highly qualified population, low real-estate prices and strong
public
infrastructure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration of RM's budgetary performance and its
self-financing capacity,
leading to a worsening of debt ratios (e.g., debt payback of
about eight years
on a permanent basis), could lead to a downgrade.
An upgrade is unlikely even if the sovereign rating (France,
AA/Stable/F1+) is
upgraded, unless RM strengthens its debt metrics well above
Fitch's
expectations.
