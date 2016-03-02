(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thermo
Fisher Scientific's
(Thermo Fisher) ratings, including the 'BBB' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR). The
Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to $12.5 billion of
debt at Dec. 31,
2015. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
--Thermo Fisher has demonstrated solid and consistently paced
improvement in
credit metrics since its Life Tech acquisition, using free cash
flow (FCF) and
proceeds from business divestitures to reduce post-acquisition
debt by about
$4.6 billion. Thermo Fisher's current leverage of 3.0x is
consistent with
Fitch's target for the 'BBB' rating.
--Fitch views the possibility of aggressive capital management,
not operating
risk, as Thermo Fisher's key credit risk. Capital deployment for
acquisitions
and shareholder payments has occasionally contributed to higher
debt levels and
deterioration of credit metrics, reducing financial flexibility
in the aftermath
of leveraging transactions.
--Thermo Fisher's diversification across customer markets and
product categories
helps to mitigate the impact of cyclical downturns or secular
headwinds to sales
or profitability in any one of the company's end markets.
--Thermo Fisher's ample FCF, which could exceed $3 billion in
2016, should be
sufficient to repay any debt issued to finance bolt-on
acquisitions, as well as
to fund share repurchases of at least $1 billion in 2016.
--The integration of the Life Tech business is proceeding
smoothly, demonstrated
by Thermo Fisher raising the target for cost synergies; revenue
synergies were a
tailwind to growth in 2015 and this should continue in 2016.
These benefits have
helped Thermo Fisher generate EBITDA growth despite meaningful
headwinds from
foreign currency translation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Thermo Fisher
include:
--Thermo Fisher's gross debt leverage drops to 2.8x by the end
of 2016 and 2.5x
by year-end 2018, reflecting stable debt levels and EBITDA
growth.
--Revenue growth of about 3%-4% over the forecast period. This
reflects Fitch's
general expectations for growth in the life sciences sector.
Persistent
headwinds in developed industrial markets will be offset by
stronger growth in
emerging markets and biopharmaceutical end markets.
--The operating EBITDA margin rises slightly through the end of
2018 due to some
continued cost benefits from the integration of Life Tech, as
well as a stable
pricing environment.
--Cash from operations (CFO) is more than sufficient to fund a
slightly
increasing dividend, greater than $4 billion of bolt-on
acquisitions, and over
$4 billion of share repurchases over the next three years.
--Annual FCF exceeds $3 billion throughout the forecast period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Thermo Fisher's favorable business profile, with significant
scale, good
end-market diversification and improved product mix following
the Life Tech
acquisition, supports the ratings. Therefore, rating actions are
more likely to
be triggered by capital deployment decisions than by an
operational stress
scenario.
Maintenance of the 'BBB' Issuer Default Rating considers Fitch's
continued
expectation that Thermo Fisher will be an active acquirer going
forward while
maintaining run-rate gross debt/EBITDA of between 2.8x-3.2x in
most periods.
Fitch recognizes that gross leverage may occasionally exceed
this range in the
immediate aftermath of leveraging transactions. If the company
were to complete
a leveraging transaction that cast doubt on its ability to
return leverage to
roughly 3.0x within the following 18-24 months, it could result
in a downgrade.
A near-term positive rating action is not anticipated, since it
would require a
commitment from the company to maintain leverage below 2.5x.
DEBT REDUCTION COMPLETED ON SCHEDULE
Despite funding a high level of business development activities
and returns to
shareholders, Thermo Fisher has a generally strong track record
of maintaining
gross leverage within a publicly stated target range of
2.5x-3.0x over most
periods.
Upon the announcement of the Life Tech acquisition in
second-quarter 2013, the
company suspended its share repurchase program and management
made debt
reduction the priority for cash deployment during 2014 and 2015.
In those years,
Thermo Fisher applied the majority of FCF (CFO less capital
expenditures and
dividends) plus about $1 billion in proceeds from business
divestitures to debt
reduction, reducing the post-acquisition debt balance by about
$4.6 billion. As
a result, Thermo Fisher has demonstrated solid and consistently
paced
improvement in credit metrics since first-quarter 2014.
At Dec. 31, 2015, Fitch calculates gross leverage of roughly
3.0x, versus a pro
forma 4.5x at the end of 2013, which included $11.3 billion of
additional debt
used to help finance the Life Tech acquisition. Thermo Fisher's
current leverage
is consistent with the 3.0x target that Fitch stated as
consistent with a 'BBB'
rating in the wake of the company's acquisition of Life Tech.
AGGRESSIVE CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT PRESSURES CREDIT PROFILE
Fitch notes that several facets of the firm's credit profile
could support
higher ratings than the current 'BBB'. These include the
company's significant
scale, good end-market diversification and product mix, as well
as its
constructive growth outlook, solid margins, and robust cash flow
profile. Thus
we view the possibility of aggressive capital management, and
not operating
risk, as Thermo Fisher's key credit risk.
Aside from Thermo Fisher's publicly stated leverage target of
2.5x-3.0x
(calculated on a gross, unadjusted basis), the company has shown
that it is
comfortable increasing leverage well above this level to fund a
large
acquisition. The downgrades of Thermo Fisher's IDR in 2012 and
2013 reflected
aggressive capital deployment that contributed to higher debt
levels and
deterioration of credit metrics. Although funding sources for
the Life Tech
acquisition included approximately $3 billion of equity proceeds
and $2 billion
of cash on hand, debt funding drove pro forma leverage to nearly
4.5x versus a
pre-acquisition level of 2.6x.
Fitch continues to expect that Thermo Fisher will be an active
acquirer while
maintaining run-rate gross debt/EBITDA of between 2.8x-3.2x,
which we view as
supportive of Thermo Fisher's 'BBB' ratings.
Fitch notes that the company funded three fairly sizeable
acquisitions in
2011-2012, as well as a high level of share repurchases,
although it did suspend
share repurchases in right after the Life Tech acquisition,
before resuming
stock buybacks of $500 million in 2015. Thermo Fisher also
instituted a regular
dividend in 2012, which now consumes about $240 million of CFO
annually. Fitch
currently models $1 billion of share repurchases and $240
million of dividends
for calendar year 2016, in addition to $1.8 billion of
acquisitions.
LIFE TECH INTEGRATION AHEAD OF SCHEDULE
Thermo Fisher appears to be making good progress in the
integration of Life
Tech. The Life Solutions Segment, which is primarily composed of
the Life Tech
business, posted organic revenue growth of 7% in 2015. Fitch
believes this
business could continue to post above market organic growth
given the potential
for revenue synergies in end markets where the companies had
significant
overlap, including academic, government and biopharmaceutical
research settings.
Another benefit of the business combination is improved
profitability and
greater sales predictability for Thermo Fisher. In 2015, the
company's gross
operating margin improved by about 150 bps compared to the prior
year period,
while the operating margin improved by about 140 bps. In part,
this reflects
Life Tech's high proportion of consumables sales. The addition
of the Life Tech
portfolio of products increased the proportion of Thermo
Fisher's sales that can
be classified as 'recurring' consumables or services to 62% from
56% before the
acquisition. Sales of consumable products are highly profitable
and fairly
predictable, since demand is somewhat less susceptible to the
headwinds that are
influencing sales of larger-capital equipment in the life
sciences sector.
The realization of cost synergies is also supporting growth in
the operating
margin. The company reports that it realized $130 million in
cost synergies in
2015, ending the year at its original targeted three-year
run-rate. This is
somewhat above the original synergy target of $115 million for
2015. Thermo
Fisher also achieved $90 million of revenue synergies in 2015.
Thermo Fisher expects to deliver an additional $55 million of
year-over-year
cost synergy benefits in 2016, as well as a further $60 million
of revenue
synergies that would enable Thermo Fisher to achieve its
three-year goal of $350
million of total cost and revenue synergies in 2016.
AMPLE LIQUIDITY
Thermo Fisher's solid financial flexibility and strong liquidity
is an important
factor supporting the investment-grade credit profile. At Dec.
31, 2015, Thermo
Fisher's sources of liquidity included $452 million of cash on
hand and $1.935
billion of capacity under the $2 billion revolving credit
facility. The credit
facility is back-up for the commercial paper (CP) program and if
the revolver is
drawn the company intends to leave an available balance at least
equal to the
amount of CP outstanding. At Dec. 31, 2015, $50 million of CP
was outstanding,
versus no amounts outstanding at Dec. 31, 2014.
Cash generation has historically been strong and consistent.
Fitch forecasts
that Thermo Fisher will produce at least $3 billion in FCF
annually for the next
several years. The company's senior notes debt maturity schedule
is laddered,
following recent refinancing of $1.3 billion of 2016 debt.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Thermo Fisher
--Long-term IDR and senior notes at 'BBB';
--Bank revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Life Technologies
--Long-term IDR and senior notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
