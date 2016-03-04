(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
on Portugal's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Stable from
Positive and affirmed the IDRs at 'BB+'. The issue rating on
Portugal's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BB+'.
Fitch has affirmed the Country Ceiling at 'A+' and the
Short-term
foreign-currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on Portugal's IDRs reflects the
following key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
MEDIUM
Fiscal performance was well off-target in 2015, with the general
government
deficit at an estimated 4.2% of GDP compared with the 2.7%
initially expected.
Excluding the EUR2.2bn one-off bailout of Banif agreed in late
December, the
official headline deficit could be above 3%. In view of this
outcome, the
country will not exit the EU's Excessive Deficit Procedure (EDP)
this spring as
originally scheduled. The narrowing of the deficit from 7.2% of
GDP in 2014
(3.4% excluding all one-offs) was driven by modest growth rather
than structural
measures, as fiscal consolidation was halted ahead of
parliamentary elections
last October.
The government's plans for fiscal deficit reduction in 2016 are
also at risk. In
Fitch's view, the preliminary budget target of 2.2% of GDP is
based on
optimistic assumptions of economic growth and price
developments. Moreover,
there is some uncertainty as to how the new government will
finance the gap
stemming from the policy reversals announced for this year, as
some of the
proposed revenue measures could prove hard to implement in full.
In this
context, Fitch forecasts a headline deficit of 2.8% for 2016.
Fitch maintains its view that the government led by Antonio
Costa will maintain
the Socialist's long-standing pro-European stance. However,
balancing the
commitments under EU fiscal rules and the demands of the Leftist
Bloc and
Communist Party is proving challenging, raising considerable
political risks in
the near term. The need to implement further austerity measures
during 2016 or
in the 2017 budget, could prove a breaking point for the
coalition. Renewed
political uncertainty would increase fiscal and macroeconomic
downside risks.
Underlying public debt dynamics remain weak. Gross general
government debt fell
to around 129% of GDP at end-2015 (from 130.2% in 2014), well
above the original
target of 124.2% and our previous estimate of 127.9%. This was
partly the result
of Banif's bail-out and the failure to sell Novo Banco, which
limited positive
stock-flow adjustments.
Our medium-term forecast for gross general government debt
reduction has also
deteriorated, reflecting a slowdown in fiscal consolidation.
Fitch now expects
GGGD/GDP to fall to 122% in 2020, compared with our March 2015
projection of
117.5%. Such an elevated debt level (BB and BBB medians are
around 42% of GDP),
leaves public finances with limited flexibility if faced with
future shocks and
exposed to the risk of deflation.
Portugal's 'BB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Economic growth continues at a moderate pace. Although 2H15 saw
a disappointing
investment performance, GDP growth for the whole of 2015 reached
1.5% (in line
with our expectations), underpinned by rising private
consumption. The latter
should continue to drive growth in 2016, helped by a further
reduction in
unemployment, lower energy costs and by higher fiscal transfers
to low-income
segments. That said, fiscal incentives are likely to have only a
limited effect
boosting growth, as they are likely to be offset by a weaker
external
environment and slow investment momentum. Fitch expects growth
at 1.6% this
year, with downside risks tied to domestic political
developments.
Structural factors continue to weigh on potential growth, in
particular the
country's high public and private indebtedness, adverse
demographic trends and
low investment rates. There has been some progress in household
and corporate
deleveraging in recent years, but less so in raising the
investment rate, which
was 15% in Q315, the same as in 2014 and compared with 22% in
2007. Low levels
of public expenditure are constraining the investment outlook.
On the upside,
the export sector has regained competitiveness and will help
sustain GDP growth
at around the eurozone average of 1.6% over the medium term.
The current account balance posted its third consecutive annual
surplus in 2015,
an unprecedented record in the last 40 years. The surplus was
driven by a
positive export performance, particularly in services such as
tourism. Fitch
expects this trend to continue in 2016-17, with the current
account surplus
averaging 0.7%. Downside risks include an upsurge in commodity
prices or a
rebound in investment growth, both of which would lead to higher
imports.
Although falling, the stock of net external debt is among the
highest in the
world, at over 115% of GDP in 2015 according to Fitch's
estimates.
Portugal has put a number of reforms in place in recent years,
including in
pensions, meaning that the long-term fiscal cost of an ageing
population is one
of the most stable in the EU. Moreover, the country has a
favourable business
environment and benefits from high human development, governance
and GDP per
capita, well above those of the 'BB' and 'BBB' medians.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively
result in negative
rating action include:
- Failure to make progress in reducing general government
debt/GDP ratios or
unwinding external imbalances.
- Weaker economic growth prospects that could forestall
corporate sector
deleveraging or have a negative impact on the banking sector or
public finances.
Future developments that could individually or collectively
result in positive
rating action include:
- Increased confidence in fiscal policy consistent with a
downward trend in the
general government debt/GDP levels.
- An improvement in medium term economic prospects, supporting
gradual progress
in private sector deleveraging.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis Fitch assumes a primary surplus
averaging 1.5%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.5%, an average
effective interest rate
of 3.3% and deflator inflation of 1.7%. On the basis of these
assumptions, the
debt-to-GDP ratio would fall to 115.5% by 2024 from 130.2% in
end 2014. Our debt
dynamics do not include any government bank asset disposals as
the timing and
values of such operation remain uncertain.
The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme should help
underpin
inflation expectations, and supports our base case that the
eurozone will avoid
prolonged deflation.
