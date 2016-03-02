(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the Royal
London Short-Term
Money Market Fund's Money Market Fund Rating of 'AAAmmf'.
The fund is advised by Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), and
is a sub-fund
of the UK-domiciled OEIC, Royal London Bond Funds ICVC.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The main drivers for the rating are:
-- The fund's high overall credit quality and diversification
-- Low exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- High levels of overnight and weekly liquidity, with
additional consideration
given to the fund's highly stable current investor base
-- Maturity profiles consistent with Fitch's MMF rating criteria
-- The capabilities and resources of RLAM as investment advisor
Portfolio Credit Quality/Diversification
The fund seeks to maintain diversified, high credit quality
portfolios
consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf'-rated MMFs, by
investing in highly
rated securities with limited exposure to individual issuers.
The fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) was in line with
Fitch's 'AAAmmf'
rating criteria of 1.50 or less as of end-February 2016. The PCF
is a
risk-weighted measure of a fund's portfolio assets that accounts
for the credit
quality and maturity profile of a fund's portfolio securities.
Maturity Profile
The fund seeks to limit interest rate and spread risk by
maintaining its
weighted average maturity (WAM) and weighted average life (WAL)
below 60 days
and 120 days, respectively. The fund's WAM and WAL were 55 and
65 days
respectively as of end-February 2016.
Liquidity Profile
The fund seeks to maintain sufficient levels of daily and weekly
liquidity to
meet investor flows. It had 22% in overnight liquidity and 26%
in seven-day
liquidity (including eligible assets) as of end-February 2016.
Fitch has
factored the fund's highly stable current investor base
(comprising largely
internal money as of end-February 2016) as a relevant additional
rating
consideration in its assessment of the liquidity risk posed by
the fund.
Fund Objective
The fund seeks to provide stability of capital and to provide an
income in line
with money market rates while preserving capital value.
The fund's assets under management were GBP322.1m as of
end-February 2016.
Investment Advisor
RLAM was established in 1988 and is part of the Royal London
Group, a mutual
society. Royal London is the UK's largest mutual life and
pensions company. RLAM
managed a total of GBP84.5bn assets as of end-December 2015, of
which
approximately 41% were in fixed income and 8% in cash products.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit
quality, market
risk, and/or liquidity profiles of the fund. Material and
continued deviations
from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver may lead to
the rating being
placed on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) or downgraded.
SURVEILLANCE
To maintain Money Market Fund ratings, HSBC Bank Plc, the
administrator of the
fund provides Fitch with portfolio information, including
details of the
portfolio's holdings and credit quality. Fitch closely monitors
the credit
composition of the portfolio, the credit counterparties used by
the manager and
the overall market risk profile of the investments.
