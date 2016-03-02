(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the Royal
London Enhanced
Cash Plus Fund's Fund Credit Quality Rating of 'AA' and its Fund
Volatility
Rating of 'V2'. The fund is a sub-fund of the UK-domiciled OEIC,
Royal London
Bond Funds ICVC and was launched in May 2015. It is advised by
Royal London
Asset Management (RLAM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA' Fund Credit Quality Rating is driven by the fund's high
actual and
expected weighted average credit quality and distribution of
ratings, taking
into consideration its investment guidelines and stress
scenarios Fitch has
developed on the basis of those guidelines. Fitch notes the
investment manager's
intention to manage the fund to a 'AA' weighted average credit
quality.
The assignment of the 'V2' Fund Volatility Rating reflects the
fund's low
sensitivity to market risk factors such as interest rate and
spread risks, again
taking into consideration the actual and prospective portfolio
construction,
notably the fund's potential exposure to longer-dated
securities, including
stress scenarios. Lastly, the rating also recognises the
investment advisor's
capabilities and resources.
Asset Credit Quality
The fund's weighted average credit quality is high as indicated
by its weighted
average rating factor, which was 0.57 at end-January 2016, at
the upper end of
the 'AA' Fund Credit Quality Rating range in Fitch's rating
criteria (0.4-1.1).
The fund only invests in investment-grade securities and, as of
end-January 2016
'AAA' securities represented the largest share in its portfolio.
The fund may
invest up to 20% of its assets in ABS, MBS, and covered bonds,
typically of at
least 'AA' credit quality.
Portfolio Sensitivity to Market Risks
The fund has a low exposure to market risk factors such as
interest rate and
spread risks. The fund manages interest rate risk to a target
duration band of
one-to-two years with a limit of three years. Its weighted
average maturity to
reset date (a proxy for duration) was 255 days as of end-January
2016.
The fund may be exposed to spread risk as there is no limit on
weighted-average
final maturity and a maximum legal final maturity limit of 10
years for all
securities, save for ABS and MBS. The fund had a weighted
average life (a proxy
for spread duration) of 521 days as of end-January 2016. This
potential exposure
to longer-dated securities leads Fitch to assign a conservative
'V2' Fund
Volatility Rating, whereas the fund's market risk factor would
indicate a 'V1'
rating based on the end-January 2016 portfolio composition.
Fund Profile
The fund's investment objective is to minimise risk to capital
while providing
income and capital growth in excess of money market rates. It
has a similar
investment approach to the existing Royal London Cash Plus Fund,
with the
potential for higher yield and a corresponding increase in risk.
Investment Advisor
RLAM was established in 1988 and is part of the Royal London
Group, a mutual
society. Royal London is the UK's largest mutual life and
pensions company. RLAM
managed a total of GBP84.5bn assets as of end-December 2015, of
which
approximately 41% were in fixed income and 8% in cash products.
To maintain bond fund ratings, HSBC, the administrator of these
funds, provides
Fitch with portfolio information, including details of the
portfolio's holdings
and credit quality. Fitch closely monitors the credit
composition of the
portfolio, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the
overall market
risk profile of the investments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings assigned to the fund may be sensitive to material
changes in the
credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material
adverse deviation
from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause
ratings to be
downgraded by Fitch.
If negative rating migration occurs to the extent that the
portfolio's WARF
increases significantly, the Fund Credit Quality Rating is at
risk of being
downgraded. Specifically, Fitch estimates that a downgrade of
the largest five
positions, in the end-January 2016 portfolio, by two notches may
lead to a
downgrade of the Fund Credit Quality Rating to 'A'.
For additional information about Fitch rating criteria
applicable to bond funds,
see the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's
web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Simone Capello
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1193
Committee Chairperson
Manuel Arrive, CFA
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 77
Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741,
Email:
rose.millburn@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Dec 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.