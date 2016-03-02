(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 01 (Fitch) The 50bp cut to the
reserve requirement
ratio (RRR) for Chinese banks on Tuesday, together with record
loan growth in
January, could point to an increasing likelihood that the
authorities are
shifting policy to enable more credit-fueled growth, says Fitch
Ratings. Next
week's National People's Congress meeting should provide further
information on
the direction of Chinese economic policy and structural reform.
Fitch maintains
that a return to sustained rapid lending growth by Chinese banks
would be credit
negative, with leverage in the economy already high.
Fitch expects that credit growth (based on Fitch's Adjusted
Measure of Total
Social Financing, FATSF) will continue slowing in 2016, to 13%.
This is a
necessary part of the broader structural adjustment in China's
economy to
achieve more sustainable growth. However, credit growth will
still be running
above nominal GDP growth, meaning that total leverage (as
measured by FATSF/GDP)
will continue to rise, to 260% by end-2016.
A government target, announced in October, to double the size of
China's economy
by 2020 also implies continued credit-fueled growth as current
consumption
trends would not be able to support targeted GDP without
additional leverage.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the RRR to 17%,
effective on 1 March,
and Fitch expects the move implies an injection of CNY688bn
(USD105bn) of
liquidity into the financial system. This was the first
broad-based RRR cut
since October, when the central bank also reduced the ratio by
50bp. The current
level for the RRR is still high in both historical terms and in
relation to
other countries, so there could be room for further reductions
this year.
This latest RRR cut is likely to be a reflection in part of the
continued
economic deceleration in China and ongoing concerns about growth
risks. PMI data
for February, released yesterday, showed a drop in manufacturing
activity, with
the index falling to 49 from 49.8 in January. This marked the
lowest
manufacturing PMI figure since February 2009. Notably, too, the
services sector
PMI fell to its lowest level since the 2008 global financial
crisis, which could
be signaling a broader-based slowdown.
In the near term, RRR cuts could boost bank earnings by allowing
banks to
reinvest the liquidity freed up from the PBOC. It will also
enable banks to roll
over more debt and continue the trend to shift loans back on
balance sheet.
However, Fitch expects that the overall earnings impact from the
50bp cut, or
even the series of cuts enacted since the beginning of 2015, is
not likely to be
significant. Furthermore, rolling over more debt will only delay
and not resolve
an expected rise in NPLs. Fitch expects reported NPL and
'special mention' loan
ratios to rise in 2016 to 2.5% and 4.3%, respectively, from 1.7%
and 3.8% at
end-2015.
