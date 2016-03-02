(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Company Limited's (UOBT; 'AAA(tha)'/Stable) planned issuance of senior unsecured debentures at the National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(tha)'. The debentures will be issued in tranches, with tenor of up to five years and issue size of up to THB10bn. The proceeds from the issue will be used for general corporate purposes and refinancing. The rating was assigned on 29 February 2016 (see "Fitch Affirms 4 Thai Subsidiaries of Foreign Financial Institutions" on www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The debentures of UOBT are rated at the same level as UOBT's National Long-Term Rating in accordance with Fitch's criteria, as they represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the issuer. UOBT's National Long-Term Ratings reflect Fitch's view that the bank is a strategically important subsidiary of its Singaporean parent United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB; AA-/Stable). This is evident from UOB's near-full ownership in UOBT, full management control, name- and brand-sharing, strong levels of integration, and a history of operational and financial support. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade in the National Long-Term Rating of UOBT would lead to a downgrade on its senior debt rating. This may, for example, arise from indications of a lower propensity of UOB to provide extraordinary support to UOBT, such as a material reduction in ownership. However, Fitch views this as unlikely in the medium term. UOBT's National Long-Term Rating is at the highest on Thailand's National Rating scale, and hence there is no potential upside. UOBT's other ratings are not affected, and are as follows: - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2' - Viability Rating at 'bb+' - Support Rating at '1' - National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)' - National Long-Term rating on outstanding senior unsecured debts at 'AAA(tha)' Contact: Primary Analysts Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analysts Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Associate Director +66 2108 0153 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Cornish Managing Director +852 2263 9901 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 February 2016 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.