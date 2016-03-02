(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed United
Overseas Bank
(Thai) Public Company Limited's (UOBT; 'AAA(tha)'/Stable)
planned issuance of
senior unsecured debentures at the National Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(tha)'.
The debentures will be issued in tranches, with tenor of up to
five years and
issue size of up to THB10bn. The proceeds from the issue will be
used for
general corporate purposes and refinancing.
The rating was assigned on 29 February 2016 (see "Fitch Affirms
4 Thai
Subsidiaries of Foreign Financial Institutions" on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The debentures of UOBT are rated at the same level as UOBT's
National Long-Term
Rating in accordance with Fitch's criteria, as they represent
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the issuer.
UOBT's National Long-Term Ratings reflect Fitch's view that the
bank is a
strategically important subsidiary of its Singaporean parent
United Overseas
Bank Limited (UOB; AA-/Stable). This is evident from UOB's
near-full ownership
in UOBT, full management control, name- and brand-sharing,
strong levels of
integration, and a history of operational and financial support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade in the National Long-Term Rating of UOBT would lead
to a downgrade
on its senior debt rating. This may, for example, arise from
indications of a
lower propensity of UOB to provide extraordinary support to
UOBT, such as a
material reduction in ownership. However, Fitch views this as
unlikely in the
medium term.
UOBT's National Long-Term Rating is at the highest on Thailand's
National Rating
scale, and hence there is no potential upside.
UOBT's other ratings are not affected, and are as follows:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'
- Viability Rating at 'bb+'
- Support Rating at '1'
- National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
- National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
- National Long-Term rating on outstanding senior unsecured
debts at 'AAA(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini,
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analysts
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+66 2108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 26 February 2016
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.