(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 04 (Fitch) Recent rules unveiled by the Chinese
government will
instil greater discipline in local governments' use of their
land to seek
financing and ensure they will be able to operate proceeds from
their land sales
sustainably, Fitch Ratings says.
The central government at the start of 2016 released a circular
that blocked
local governments and related entities from using their land as
collateral for
bank loans, and required investments in land to be financed
through ordinary
budgetary surpluses, including central government transfers,
and/or municipal
bonds. In addition, the central government also tightened the
use of land funds,
meaning reserves built with resources coming from government
budgets, land
sales, bond issuance, and other related revenue. Land funds can
only be used for
activities related to land projects, such as construction of
basic
infrastructure like utilities and roads (known as primary
development), removal
of existing structures and municipal bond repayment.
Fitch expects the clearer definition of funding sources and uses
to allow better
regulation of local governments' funding activities and prevent
over-reliance on
land funding - using land sales revenue or using land as
collateral for bank
borrowings - to fill fiscal gaps. Land capitalisation - the
process of selling
land, collecting capital and investing the proceeds - is one of
the most
important sources of supplementary funding for local
governments' capital
expenditure, when their other revenues and debt sources fall
short.
The new rules will also help to moderate land sales and primary
development by
local governments, which will prevent sharp swings in the
property market by
constraining over-aggressive expansion of land development and
rationalise the
land supply
The restriction on land collateral for bank borrowing is not
likely to sharply
slow local governments' capex because they still have other
sources of funding,
such as issuance of municipal bonds. The latest rules are in
line with steps
that the central government has taken to improve the fiscal
transparency and
accountability of local governments by prohibiting off-balance
sheet financing.
The circular will not affect the existing bank loans and
projects. Debt as at
the end of 2014 will be included in a government programme that
allows swaps
for lower-cost municipal bonds, which will reduce local
governments' financing
costs.
There is likely to be only a limited impact on local government
financing
vehicles (LGFVs) with governmental land bank functions, as most
of the LGFVs
have spun off these functions after a regulatory change in 2012.
Most LGFVs
involved in governmental land operate as primary development
contractors.
Contact:
Lin Pei
Associate Director
+852 2263 9912
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Terry Gao
Director
+852 2263 9972
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
