affirmed the French
City of Rennes' Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Rennes' EUR200m EMTN programme
at 'AA'/'F1+'.
The affirmation reflects Rennes' sound operating performance,
moderate
indebtedness, strong governance and robust economy. The Stable
Outlook reflects
Fitch's view that despite expected weakening of performance over
the medium
term, the city will be able and willing to keep financial
metrics compatible
with the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In application of the French "Metropolis" law, as part of a
wider set of
territorial reforms, Rennes transferred a number of its
responsibilities (such
as road maintenance) to its inter-municipal grouping, the
Metropolis of Rennes
(RM, AA/Stable/F1+), as of 1 January 2015. Fitch understands
from the
administration that Rennes is managing a part of RM's
transferred competencies
through specific agreements for a two-year transition period.
These agreements
inflated the city's operating and capital revenue and
expenditure in 2015 and
will continue to do so in 2016, but their budgetary impact is
neutral.
The territorial reform led to a change in Rennes' financial
profile as most of
the transfers concerned the city's investment responsibilities.
Fitch estimates
that investments will represent on average 15.5% of the city's
expenditure in
2015-2018 (excluding the above-mentioned agreements with RM in
2015 and 2016),
compared with 22% in 2011-2014. The reform also negatively
impacted Rennes'
operating balance through a downward recalculation of the
operating transfers
made by RM to Rennes. Overall, notwithstanding the sharp state
transfer cuts
until 2017, Fitch considers that the territorial reform does not
affect Rennes's
debt repayment capacity.
Despite pressure on operating revenue due to sharp cuts in state
transfers until
2017, Fitch considers that Rennes will continue to report sound
fiscal
performance. Fitch estimates that operating revenue will
slightly decline in the
coming years (-0.3% a year on average from 2015 to 2018) while
operating
expenditure will continue to grow at a moderate pace (1.6% a
year on average
from 2015 to 2018), considering the relative rigidity of
operating spending
(such as staff costs). Fitch forecasts that this, along with the
above-mentioned
change in the scope of responsibilities, may result in a decline
in the
operating balance to an annual average of 10% of operating
revenue in 2016-2018,
compared with a 16.4% in 2012-2014. Our forecasts do not factor
in any tax hikes
considering the city's political commitment to tax stability.
Capital expenditure declined to an estimated EUR51.4m in 2015
(excluding the
above-mentioned agreements with RM) from EUR92m in 2014, due to
the transfers of
competencies of January 2015, and should stabilise at around
EUR50m in the
coming years. Consequently, despite the weaker operating
balance, the
self-financing capacity of capital expenditure will remain
adequate at around
55% on average in 2016-2018.
Direct risk (direct debt plus Fitch-classified debt) declined to
an estimated
EUR161.9m at end- 2015, or a sound 56.5% of current revenue,
from EUR226.7m
(72.8%) in 2014 due to the reduction of the scope of
competencies and the
transfer of debt commitments to RM. In the medium term, we
expect direct risk to
remain moderate in absolute terms and relative to current
revenue.
However, through the expected decline in the current balance,
the payback ratio
(direct risk to current balance) may weaken to seven years on
average in
2016-2018, from 4.7 years in 2012-2014. We expect the city's
debt service
capacity to remain sound, at 61% of operating balance in 2018,
compared with 46%
in 2014. Debt guarantees are estimated to have continued to fall
to EUR134m at
end-2015, compared with EUR152m in 2014 and EUR226m in 2010.
They are mostly for
the benefit of social housing entities, which Fitch views as a
highly regulated
and low-risk sector.
Rennes benefits from a stable political framework and sound
governance, with a
high level of integration with RM. Rennes' ability to implement
its medium-term
financial strategy is underpinned by its skilled administration
and prudent
financial management.
Rennes' economy remains dynamic, well-diversified, and has a
below-average
unemployment rate (8.2% at end-3Q15 vs. 10.2% for metropolitan
France), despite
a challenging industrial restructuring. Economic growth
prospects are
underpinned by a young, highly qualified population, moderate
real-estate prices
and outstanding public infrastructure.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade could be triggered by a sustained improvement of the
debt payback
ratio to below four years, provided the sovereign's rating is
also upgraded.
A consistently weak operating margin, together with a debt
payback ratio
increasing to over eight years, could result in negative rating
action. A
downgrade of the sovereign would also be reflected in Rennes'
ratings.
