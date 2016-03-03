(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Barclays plc's
(A/Stable/a) planned
business disposals, most notably the intention to sell its
African and selected
investment banking, wealth and credit card businesses, highlight
the bank's
struggle to achieve sustainable profits with its current
profile.
The group announced a 4Q15 loss (on both statutory and adjusted
basis) and a
full-year loss, after preference share and AT1 distributions.
The disposals
should, in our opinion, help Barclays increase returns and
improve
capitalisation over time, but will induce some volatility in
earnings until
implemented. Barclays' ratings are primarily sensitive to
progress in achieving
sufficient core profitability to absorb non-core and misconduct
costs.
Barclays' quarterly performance was dragged down by large
litigation (GBP1.6bn
added in 4Q15) and non-core related losses. We expect conduct
and restructuring
costs to remain high as Barclays works through its legacy cases
and progresses
with its restructuring plan. The announced top-up of Barclays
Non Core (BNC)
with GBP8bn risk-weighted assets (RWAs) and its accelerated
run-down to RWA
GBP20bn by end-2017 entails some execution risk, in our opinion.
Barclays plans
to offset the additional restructuring and operational costs
relating to BNC by
a temporary decrease in dividend.
Barclays' core businesses achieved a modest 4.7% return on
average common
shareholders' equity (RoE) and a 21% y-o-y decrease in profits
before tax (PBT)
in 4Q15. Full-year core profits for the group were helped by a
strong 1H15, but
the adjusted RoE of 9% was slightly below 2014's. Stronger
quarterly performance
in Barclaycard and personal and corporate banking (PCB) were
offset by losses at
the investment bank (IB) and weaker Africa Banking returns.
PCB's quarterly profit before tax increased 5% y-o-y, as revenue
lost from the
disposal of the US wealth business and mortgage margin pressure
were offset by
lower operating costs resulting from the group's strategic
cost-cutting
programmes and technology investments, and cyclically low loan
impairment
charges. Customer loans decreased 1.1% over the quarter to
GBP218.4bn, while
RWAs also decreased 1.4% to GBP120.4bn.
Barclaycard continued to be a strong contributor to group
profitability, with
quarterly revenues increasing 5% and PBT 55% y-o-y, aided by
loan growth in the
US and favourable foreign exchange movements. Loan balances
increased 1.5% in
the quarter to GBP39.8bn. Loan impairment charges increased, but
were stable
y-o-y relative to average loans.
The IB recorded 12% y-o-y lower revenues, in a difficult market
environment.
Banking revenues decreased on lower underwriting and lending
income. Equities
trading decreased 25% y-o-y, driven by equity derivatives and
block trade
losses. Macro trading suffered from weak client activity in
Asia, but Credit
benefitted from higher revenues in US fixed income, so that
overall fixed
income, currencies and commodities trading achieved a moderate
1% revenue loss.
The division's RWAs decreased over the quarter to GBP108bn from
GBP120bn, and
the group indicated that there is no intention to further
decrease RWAs.
Africa Banking's quarterly PBT decreased 18% y-o-y on the back
of the rand
depreciating against sterling.
BNC generated a loss of GBP610m, due to lost income in discarded
businesses and
the run-down of the division's securities, loans and
derivatives. The group
expects the negative revenue incurred in 4Q15 to be an
indicative run-rate for
2016. The unit will also incur around GBP1bn operational and
restructuring costs
related to the accelerated run-down of BNC in 2016, according to
the group. A
failure to reduce BNC exposure in a timely and controlled manner
leading to
persistently weaker profitability could put ratings under
pressure, but the
announced cut in dividend for 2016 and 2017 will help mitigate
the impact on
capital of the larger losses. Barclays announced that it was
adding the
subsidiaries in Zimbabwe and Egypt and further international
investment banking,
Asian wealth and Southern European credit card businesses to the
non-core unit.
Barclays reported an increase in its regulatory CET1 ratio to
11.4% at end-2015
from 11.1% at end-3Q15, largely achieved through RWA reductions.
The group aims
to maintain a management buffer of 100-150bp over its long-term
regulatory
minimum requirement, which including the revised 2016 Pillar 2A
CET1 component
of 220bp (from 160bp in 2015) suggests a target of 12.7%-13.2%.
Barclays'
leverage ratio improved during the quarter to 4.5% from 4.2%,
which is within
the range of its global trading and universal bank peers.
Over the medium-term, we expect the announced disposals to be
accretive to
Barclays' capital ratios, but only once regulatory
deconsolidation is achieved,
which for most of BNC assets should happen by 2017. The planned
reduction of its
62.3% ownership of Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL) to a
non-controlling
stake could take up to three years, according to management. We
expect that the
group will need to dispose of the majority of its stake to
deconsolidate the
associated RWAs.
In 2016 Barclays will change its divisional structure to match
the expected
allocation of certain domestic activities to a new ring-fenced
entity, Barclays
UK (BUK) while other businesses are set to remain in Barclays
Bank plc and
report as the Barclays Corporate and International (BCI). BUK
will include the
group's domestic retail, credit card, business banking and
wealth management
businesses with associated RWAs of around GBP70bn, while BCI
will host GBP195bn
RWAs to include the corporate and investment banking, payments
and merchant
acquiring and international card and wealth management
businesses. We expect the
group's legal structure to evolve over time, as the UK
ring-fence and the US
intermediate holding company are set up, and businesses are
sold, which could
lead to rating differentiation between legal entities.
Contact:
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Ioana Sima
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1736
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.