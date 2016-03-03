(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) The motor insurance industry faces a
significant
shake-up from two waves of technological innovation, Fitch
Ratings says: the
growth of telematics and the development of driverless cars. We
believe
telematics will have the bigger impact on the industry for at
least the next
five years, particularly in the UK, where take-up could grow
rapidly. But
self-driving vehicles from companies such as Google and Tesla
could completely
reshape the sector in the longer term.
UK insurer Direct Line's results on Tuesday revealed that it has
doubled the
number of telematics policies in a year. These policies involve
the use of
equipment to monitor driving behaviour, allowing the insurer to
more accurately
assess risk for individual policyholders. Overall telematics
penetration remains
low at about 2% of Direct Line's motor insurance policies, but
among under-21s
it is around 60%, reflecting the significant discount these
policies can offer.
The UK has some of the highest premiums for young drivers, and
high rates of
fraudulent claims, suggesting it could be one of the biggest
adopters of
telematics.
Direct Line's high take-up by young drivers and good retention
rates point to
strong growth of telematics policies over the coming years. This
could
accelerate further if the government provides incentives for the
use of
telematics products. Attracting older drivers is likely to prove
harder as the
potential premium discount is likely to be smaller than for a
new driver and
because they may be more wary of the monitoring technology. But
if telematics
can develop a track record of identifying fraud such as
"crash-for-cash" scams,
the peace-of-mind benefit could make it more attractive,
particularly in markets
like the UK, where fraudulent claims add about GBP50 to every
policy.
Early movers in telematics could be at an advantage among
insurers as it enables
them to much more accurately price the risk of a driver than
traditional pricing
factors such as age, postcode and type of car. Early evidence
suggests that the
lower premiums on these policies are more than offset by cost
savings due to
better risk selection and better driving behaviour by
policyholders with
telematics.
We expect driverless cars to take much longer to affect the
sector. The
technology has yet to be developed to the level where it is
allowed on the road
in most countries, and then it will initially be fitted in only
a small minority
of new cars, whereas telematics equipment can be fitted in any
existing vehicle.
The eCall initiative will require all new vehicles in the EU to
be fitted with
telematics devices by April 2018, giving insurers the
opportunity to use the
infrastructure.
But in the long term driverless cars could have a bigger impact
by completely
reshaping the insurance model. Traditional and telematics
policies are both
based on the driver's profile, which would become irrelevant for
a fully
automated vehicle. A premium would therefore probably consist
mostly of
product-liability insurance. Or the liability could end up on
the manufacturer,
with insurance effectively included as part of the purchase and
servicing costs.
Driverless cars could also lead to a reduction in direct
ownership if they
enable people to hire a car at very short notice whenever they
need it, which
would further complicate the insurance picture.
The potential long-term impact on insurers is therefore
difficult to quantify.
But it could range from an increased commoditisation and
simplification of motor
insurance policies, to writing policies to cover an entire auto
manufacturer or
hire company, or the gradual shrinking of the motor insurance
sector.
Contact:
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Associate Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Martyn Street
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1211
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.