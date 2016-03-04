(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto de Finanzas de Cantabria's (ICAF) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed ICAF?s outstanding bonds at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects ICAF's unchanged strong links with the sponsor, the government of Cantabria (BBB/Stable/F2). The Stable Outlook reflects that of Cantabria. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are based on ICAF's strong links to the Autonomous Community of Cantabria and on the explicit financial support from the regional government stated in its charter. The institute's objectives are to contribute to the region's sustainable economic and social development and to manage Cantabria's equity investments in several public sector entities (PSEs). In December 2011 the Autonomous Community of Cantabria decided to explicitly guarantee the obligations and liabilities that ICAF has with any third parties and to provide the relevant economic resources to meet those obligations. Fitch also believes that in a financial distress scenario ICAF would not be liquidated unless all its liabilities have been repaid. ICAF meets Fitch's criteria for credit-linked entity classification. Since November 2011, the national regulator has classified ICAF as an entity that belongs to the regional government's administrative sector. This means that all deficits and debt incurred by ICAF are included in Cantabria's fiscal targets, raising the regional administration's vigilance on ICAF's budget. Preliminary data indicated that ICAF had financial debt at end-2015 of EUR121.7m with a moderate debt repayment profile over the medium term. Total credit exposure including loans and debt to third parties guaranteed by ICAF was fairly moderate at EUR183.5m. The public sector exposure continued to represent 65.9% of total risk (loans and debt guarantees). Since 2013, ICAF has made available for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) located in the region of Cantabria a programme of loans totalling EUR100m that could be used to fund investments by or to improve the liquidity of SMEs. In December 2015, Fitch affirmed the ratings of Cantabria on expectations that its operating performance will continue to slightly improve in 2015 and 2016. Under Fitch's base case scenario, we assume fiscal performance will gradually improve in medium term and direct debt will continue rising modestly. Cantabria is a small region located in the North of Spain whose economy is dominated by tertiary activities but also with strong manufacturing roots. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any rating action on Cantabria would be mirrored on ICAF. A downgrade could result from a negative change in Fitch's assessment of state extraordinary support for ICAF. Contact: Primary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34933238410 Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Julia Carner Analyst +34 93 323 8401 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 028 7908 7203 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2014) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1000448 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.