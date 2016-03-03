(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Chinese
homebuilder Xinyuan
Real Estate Co., Ltd.'s (Xinyuan; B/Stable) weaker margin in
2015 will not
affect the company's ratings as Fitch expects margin to recover
in 2016.
Xinyuan's gross margin declined to 23% in 2015, from 26% in 2014
and 33% in
2013, due to strong sales contribution from Suzhou, Shanghai and
Beijing -
cities where land costs are higher. EBITDA margin (after
adjusting for
capitalised interest) also narrowed, to 11.8% in 2015 from 14.4%
in 2014, due to
the sustained high selling, general and administration (SG&A)
costs, which have
risen to 12%-15% of contracted sales since 2014.
However, Fitch expects gross margin to improve in 2016 in line
with the increase
in average selling prices (ASPs) in high-tier cities at end-2015
and early 2016.
For instance, the ASP for the Suzhou Lake Royal Palace project
rose to CNY13,482
per square metre (sqm) in 4Q15 from CNY9,446 in 3Q2015.
Fitch expects Xinyuan's leverage to climb in 2016 as the company
replenishes its
land bank, after not making any land acquisitions in 2015.
Xinyuan's leverage -
measured by net debt/adjusted inventory - declined to 42.9% at
end-2015 from
43.7% at end-2014.
The company's contracted sales rose 34% to CNY8.6bn in 2015
following strong
sales in the fourth quarter amid favourable sentiment in the
property market.
Sales were robust in its projects in Zhengzhou, Jinan, Suzhou,
Kunshan and
Beijing.
Xinyuan's total sellable gross floor area (GFA) fell 25% to 2.3
million sqm at
end-2015. Its land bank will last 2.3 years (based on 2015
sales), which remains
low compared to 'B'-rated peers. Apart from normal public
auctions, Xinyuan pays
advance deposits on land it wants to local government or
industry partners to
secure a large part of its future land bank. There is greater
uncertainty about
the company's land bank as a result of this acquisition
strategy, which
continues to constrain its scale and sales.
Contact:
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Jenny W Huang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9922
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
