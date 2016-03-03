(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on Iraq's
Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to
Negative from Stable
and affirmed the IDR at 'B-'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B-' and
the Short-Term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating
drivers:
Lower oil prices are driving a significant deterioration of
Iraq's financial
position. Commodity dependence is among the highest of all rated
sovereigns. Oil
accounts for more than 50% of GDP and over 90% of fiscal and
current external
receipts.
The budget deficit widened in 2015 to an estimated 8.2% of GDP,
due to sharply
lower oil prices. The 2016 budget envisages a larger deficit,
but its
assumptions of an average oil price of USD45/b and 3.6m b/d of
crude exports
still look optimistic. Fitch forecasts that Brent crude will
average USD35/b in
2016, suggesting an Iraqi price of USD32/b (based on the average
discount in
2013-15). Assuming crude exports remain at current levels of
around 3.3m b/d and
the government enacts modest spending cuts, we project the
budget deficit to
widen to 15% of GDP in 2016. Fitch expects this to moderate to
7.6% of GDP in
2017 as oil prices rise.
In 2015 the government received USD1.2bn each from the IMF and
World Bank and
further foreign concessional loans are likely. Iraq and the IMF
agreed on a
Staff Monitored Program (SMP) in November with the aim of moving
to a stand-by
arrangement (SBA). Iraq is hoping to revive plans to issue
Eurobonds of up to
USD2bn this year. Fitch believes this is contingent on securing
a SBA with the
IMF. Meanwhile, domestic issuance of T-bills has ramped up, with
indirect
monetary financing by the central bank playing a substantial
role. Despite some
modest initiatives to introduce new excise and consumption
taxes, there is
little prospect of substantial revenue diversification in the
medium term.
Government debt is forecast to rise sharply on the back of these
deficits,
averaging more than 70% of GDP in 2016-17, up from 56% of GDP in
2015. However,
this debt stock includes funds (and accumulated interest)
provided by GCC
countries during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war amounting to 24% of
estimated 2015
GDP. Iraq faces no pressure to repay or service this debt.
Excluding this,
Iraq's government debt would be lower than the 'B' median.
Fitch estimates that the current account swung into a large
deficit in 2015,
with oil export revenue down by more than 40%. Deficits are
forecast in 2016-17,
averaging 9% of GDP. This will contribute to further declines in
international
reserves, which we project to slip from USD53bn at end-2015 to
less than USD40bn
this year, still covering almost eight months of CXP. We assume
the authorities
will maintain the dinar's peg to the US dollar, although this
could come under
pressure.
Iraq's 'B-' IDR also reflects the following key rating drivers:
Political risk and insecurity are among the highest faced by any
sovereign rated
by Fitch. Some progress has been made in pushing back the
Islamic State (IS),
but IS is expected to retain a significant presence in Iraq, at
least in 2016.
Sectarian and ethnic tensions continue to undermine political
stability,
relations with the Kurdish regional government are volatile and
Iraq scores the
worst of all Fitch-rated sovereigns on the composite World Bank
governance
indicator. This reflects not only insecurity and political
instability but also
corruption, government ineffectiveness and weak institutions.
The bulk of oil production facilities and infrastructure are
away from areas of
insecurity. Oil output expanded strongly to 3.5m b/d on average
in 2015, from
3.1m b/d in 2014, reaching a high of 3.7m b/d in
November-December. Including
estimated output from Kurdish fields, end-2015 production was
about 4.3m b/d.
However, investment is likely to slow in 2016 in the face of
lower oil prices
with the government budgeting smaller payments to international
oil companies.
The banking sector is under-developed and fundamentally weak.
Private sector
credit to GDP is one of the lowest of any rated sovereign. The
two large
state-owned banks Al-Rafidain and Al-Rasheed, which have high
non-performing
loans and exceptionally low capital adequacy, dominate the
sector. There has
been little progress in restructuring these banks; an exercise
that Fitch
assumes will require recapitalisation by the government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to a downgrade
are:
- Evidence of stress in financing fiscal shortfalls.
- Further deterioration in the country's security, particularly
if insecurity
spreads to new geographical areas or hinders oil production or
exports.
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action are:
- A sustained period of oil prices in excess of our current
forecasts,
particularly if combined with higher oil production and exports
and leading to
an improvement in Iraq's public and external finances.
- A fundamental improvement in the country's security that
allows for stronger
non-oil economic development
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch forecasts Brent crude to average USD35/b in 2016 and
USD45/b in 2017.
Fitch conservatively forecasts Iraqi oil exports (excluding
exports from the
Kurdish region) to average 3.3m b/d in 2016-17.
Given a patchy track record in 2014-15, Fitch does not
incorporate an
oil-sharing agreement between the central government and the
Kurdish Regional
Government.
Fitch assumes ongoing serious security threats, with significant
parts of the
north east outside of the government's control.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9832
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
