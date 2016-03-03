(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based AO
Toyota Bank's (TBR) RUB3bn three-year (with a put option in two
years) issue of
fixed-rate rouble-denominated bonds (series 01) a final
Long-term rating of
'A-'.
The proceeds from the issue will be used solely for TBR's
purposes. Should TBR
fail to make an interest or principal payment under the terms of
the bonds,
bondholders will benefit from the guarantee provided by TBR's
sister company,
Toyota Motor Finance (Netherlands) B.V. (TMFNL, A/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds' rating is driven by TMFNL's guarantee, under which it
undertakes to
make any payments due to bondholders in case of a delay in
payment by TBR.
TMFNL's guarantee represents an irrevocable undertaking and
ranks equally with
other senior unsecured obligations of TMFNL.
Payments to bondholders, including those made by TMFNL pursuant
to the
guarantee, will be made through the National Settlement
Depository (NSD), which
exposes bondholders to a quite remote/extreme form of country
risk, specifically
the impossibility of the settlement being made in Russia through
NSD. Currently
there is no contingency plan to make the settlement through an
alternative
non-Russian depository should it become impossible to do this
through NSD. To
capture this extreme form of country risk, the rating of the
bonds is
constrained at three notches above the Russian sovereign
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (BBB-/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings would likely result in
the downgrade
of the bonds' rating. Although unlikely in the near term given
the Negative
Outlooks on Russia's ratings, an upgrade of Russia's sovereign
ratings could
lead to an upgrade of TBR's bonds.
A downgrade of TMFNL, although not currently envisaged due to
the Stable Outlook
on the company's rating, of more than two notches, would lead to
a downgrade of
the bonds' rating to the same level.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Sergey Popov, CFA
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Date of relevant rating committee: 4 February 2016
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
