MOSCOW, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest
edition of the
'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets
with key data
from Russian banks' statutory accounts.
The issue (available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above)
includes:
- Balance sheet numbers as of 1 February 2016, as well as
changes during January
2016
- Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in January 2016 for
the main
state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks
Fitch notes the following key developments in January 2016:
Sector corporate loans nominally increased by RUB863bn (2.3%) or
by a lower
RUB394bn (1%) after adjusting for 3% rouble depreciation against
the dollar
during the month. Significant real growth was reported by
Sberbank (RUB462bn,
3.7%), Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB63bn, 8.4%), Alfa (RUB42bn,
3.2%) and Rosbank
(RUB30bn, 10.8%), while large decreases were seen in VTB
(RUB161bn or -3.1%) and
Bank FC Otkritie (Otkritie) (RUB83bn, -3.7%).
Retail lending slightly contracted by RUB42bn (-0.4%) or by
RUB54bn (-0.5%)
after adjusting for FX effect. Among specialised retail banks,
only Tinkoff
grew, by around 2%, while other retailers (Russian Standard,
OTP, RenCredit and
Orient Express) deleveraged by a moderate 0.3%-2%.
Customer funding (excluding that from government entities)
increased by RUB327bn
in nominal terms (0.6%), but decreased by RUB326bn (-0.6%) if
adjusted for the
rouble depreciation. The latter figure is a combination of
RUB550bn ( 2.4%)
outflow of retail funding and RUB224bn (0.5%) increase of
corporate accounts.
The biggest RUB402bn (4%) decrease of retail funding was seen in
Sberbank (this
partially offset a large RUB931bn inflow in December, which
Fitch believes is
seasonal due to salary bonuses payments and pension pre-payments
for January
made in December) and almost fully compensated by RUB312bn (4%)
inflow of
corporate deposits. Notable increases of corporate accounts were
also seen in
Citibank (RUB80bn, 35% monthly increase), Credit Bank of Moscow
(RUB42bn, 5%),
Unicredit (RUB30bn, 4%) and VTB (RUB67bn, 2%), while significant
outflows were
seen in Gazprombank (RUB81bn, -3%) and Ak Bars (RUB20bn, -9%).
State funding further decreased by RUB210bn (-3%), or by
RUB260bn (-4%) net of
rouble depreciation impact. The latter figure consists of
RUB823bn (of which
RUB691bn were in rouble and RUB132bn in FX) repayment of Central
Bank of Russia
(CBR) funding (-15% of end-2015 balance), partially offset by
borrowings of
RUB325bn from regional and federal budgets, RUB236bn from
Finance Ministry and
RUB2bn from other government entities. Largest repayments of CBR
rouble funding
were made by VTB (RUB531bn) and its subsidiary Bank of Moscow
(RUB135bn).
Outstanding CBR FX funding was USD20bn, utilised mainly by
Otkritie (USD13bn).
The sector reported a RUB27bn net profit in January (4.4%
annualised ROAE), but
an underlying loss of RUB27bn due to a RUB54bn negative
adjustment to last
year's earnings recognised in equity. Sberbank reported solid
RUB28bn net income
(14% annualised ROAE); however, this would be only RUB7bn (3%
annualised ROAE)
after a negative RUB21bn adjustment to last year's earnings. VTB
reported a
large RUB18bn profit (17% annualised ROAE), probably helped by a
miniscule
reserve charge despite a significant RUB172bn spike in overdue
loans (the nature
of this is uncertain), while its retail arm VTB24 earned RUB4bn
entirely due to
a one-off gain from the sale of 50% minus one share of Leto-bank
to the Russian
Post.
Considerable losses were reported by Gazprombank (RUB8bn, -1.8%
of end-2015
equity), and B&N group (RUB15bn), of which RUB10bn was
impairment-driven loss in
rescued ROST-Bank (equity was already negative) and RUB4bn loss
in B&N Bank
itself (-10% of equity). Among specialised retail banks only
Tinkoff reported
sound net profit of RUB0.7bn (42% annualised ROAE), Orient
Express broke even,
while others (Russian Standard, Home Credit, OTP and RenCredit)
lost 3%-6% of
end-2015 equity.
As expected, the average capital ratios of sampled banks
decreased in January
due to withdrawal of FX forbearance previously allowing the
banks to calculate
foreign currency risk-weighted assets (RWAs) at a preferential
rate of 55
RUB/USD compared with end-January rate of 75 RUB/USD. Core tier
1 (N1.1) dropped
40bps to 9.3% (minimum 4.5%), tier 1 (N1.2) 20bps to 9.7%
(minimum 6%) and total
capital ratio (N1.0) 10bps to 14.7% (minimum 8%). These ratios
are somewhat
higher than those reported for the sector by CBR, mainly because
they are
calculated based on a simple, rather than weighted average;
however, the
direction of the ratios provides useful information about
capital trends prior
to CBR's publication of sector metrics.
Notable increases of capital ratios were reported by Bank of
Moscow (3ppt
increase across all ratios), due to RUB43bn of new equity
injected by VTB; by
VBRR (tier 1 and total ratios increased by, respectively,
19.8ppt and 17.5ppt)
due to new RUB14.5 subordinated debt being accounted as
additional Tier 1
capital; and by ING Bank (3.5%) due to a sound RUB2.6bn profit
in January (11%
of end-2015 equity).
We estimate that current capital buffers (excluding potential
profits) of 52 out
of the sampled banks (excluding already failed and rescued
banks, and those not
reporting capital ratios) are sufficient to absorb potential
loan losses equal
to less than 5% of loans, and 14 could absorb less than 1%. The
latter are
VTB24, Leto Bank, Sviaz, Globex, RosCap, MDM, IBA-Moscow, Orient
Express,
Rencredit, JUGRA, UBRIR, Novikom, MTS-Bank and Rosinterbank.
The latest Datawatch is available at www.fitchratings.com or by
clicking the
link above.
