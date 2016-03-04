(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based IBT Securities Co., Ltd.'s (IBTS) National Long-Term Rating at 'BBB+(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F2(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS IBTS's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of moderate probability of support from its 94.8% parent Industrial Bank of Taiwan (IBT), if needed. IBT's ability to support IBTS is constrained mainly by its credit profile. That said, Fitch believes that IBT has a high propensity to support IBTS. This is due to IBT's managerial control over IBTS, the operational integration between IBT and IBTS, and IBTS's support to IBT's corporate banking franchise as well as its planned expansion in retail banking business. RATING SENSITIVITIES NATIONAL RATINGS IBTS's ratings move in tandem with IBT's credit profile and potential support. A ratings upgrade could be considered if IBT were to improve its risk profile further, particularly its concentration risk in loan and liquidity while IBTS maintaining its strategic importance to the parent. Negative rating action could result from IBT's weakened balance-sheet strength. Any weakening in the links between IBTS and IBT, including ownership and reduced strategic importance of IBTS within the group, would also put pressure on IBTS's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd. Taipei, Taiwan Secondary Analyst Clark Wu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7602 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.