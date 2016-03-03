(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/CHICAGO, March 03 (Fitch) New loan loss provisions for
mortgages
implemented by the Chilean banking regulator in January raised
the loan reserve
requirement for Chilean banks by USD150 million, according to
Fitch Ratings'
estimates. Although the new requirements were generally met with
existing loan
reserves, the new provisioning model will strengthen Chilean
banks' loan reserve
buffers for mortgages in the medium term, which is important
following five
years of strong mortgage growth.
The new provisioning model is based on days past due, loss given
default, and
uses, for the first time, the loan-to-value ratio. This measure
is the key
driver for the increase in provisions; mortgages grew 13.2%
annually on average
between 2010 and 2015.
Most banks accounted for the change in 2015, although some only
made the
adjustment in their January monthly financial statements. We
estimate Banco del
Estado de Chile (Banco Estado) had the largest requirements, but
had
approximately USD370m in voluntary reserves for mortgages to
meet the higher
charges. Banco Estado began building its voluntary reserves in
2009, which was
prudent since its mortgage portfolio accounts for approximately
one-third of
gross loans and has a high concentration of low-income
borrowers.
Other large private banks were less affected and typically
financed the higher
loan reserve requirement with existing additional reserves. In
our view, these
reserves are high enough to manage this financing. Banco
Santander's (BSC)
reserve coverage was 127% of non-performing loans (NPLs), while
Banco Credito e
Inversiones' (BCI's) was 158% as of December 31, 2015. Only
Banco Corpbanca
booked the cost of complying in its January financial figures.
Its reserve
coverage was higher at 186%. The impact on mid-sized and niche
banks was less
material.
We believe that Chilean banks are in a good position to resist a
third
consecutive year of economic slowdown, and the sector has been
building loan
reserves. As of January 31, Chilean banks overall had reserves
of 1.6x past-due
loans over 90 days, up from 1.4x. The mortgage sector maintains
low levels of
NPLs at 1.9% in January 2016, down from 2.1% a year earlier on
the banks'
conservative credit risk appetites after tightening in the
regulatory framework
in 2011. However, Fitch believes NPLs are likely to rise as the
Chilean economic
slowdown continues.
Slow economic growth, decreasing operating revenues and rising
credit costs will
also continue to pressure Chilean bank earnings in 2016-2017.
Chilean banks
earned CLP100billion (USD143 million) in net profits in January
2016, down 10%
YOY, according to data released by Chile's banking regulator.
