(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) The review of closed-fund life
insurance policies by
the UK Financial Conduct Authority will make these policies less
profitable and
could lead to more insurers attempting to sell their closed
funds to specialist
managers, Fitch Ratings says. Charges taken from policyholders'
funds are likely
to decrease and administrative costs associated with regulatory
compliance will
increase. The impact is unlikely to affect ratings, but the risk
of increased
regulatory intervention through similar investigations
contributes to our
negative sector outlook on UK life insurance.
The FCA review into fair treatment of long-standing customers,
published today,
found that charges levied on some customers were not in line
with fair-treatment
requirements and communication with policyholders generally
needed to be
improved. The FCA said further investigation is required
regarding the
disclosure of product charges at Abbey Life, Countrywide
Assured, Old Mutual,
Police Mutual, Prudential and Scottish Widows.
The review reached no conclusions on whether there have been any
regulatory
breaches and the investigations will not necessarily lead to
disciplinary
action. It is therefore too early to assess any direct impact on
the firms being
investigated. But if the inquiries were to result in large fines
and negative
press coverage the affected firms could suffer reputational
damage. Negative
publicity could also lead policyholders to withdraw business as
they become more
aware of their ability to access funds. A large withdrawal of
business would be
negative for insurers' long-term profitability and cash
generation, as assets
under management are already shrinking year on year.
The FCA stated in particular that simply ensuring the policies'
contractual
terms and conditions are being met is not sufficient to ensure
that a firm is
treating customers fairly and meeting its obligations under the
authority's
principles for business. Instead the FCA said firms should also
be taking into
account actual outcomes for customers.
We expect this to result in firms reducing or removing charges
for policyholders
in closed funds, as Scottish Widows did recently when it
announced the scrapping
of exit fees for workplace pension savers. The FCA also said
many firms would
need to carry out more regular product reviews and do more work
to re-establish
contact with customers they have lost touch with, which will
increase
administrative costs.
These effects will reduce the profitability of closed-fund
policies, but the UK
life insurance industry is strongly capitalised and not reliant
on future
profits to meet liabilities, so ratings downgrades are unlikely.
Ongoing regulatory scrutiny into closed funds may also increase
the desire for
insurers with both open and closed funds to sell their
closed-fund businesses.
Specialist closed-fund managers, such Phoenix and the Admin Re
division of Swiss
Re, would be the likely acquirers, although the amount potential
buyers are
willing to pay will reflect the regulatory risks the funds may
still contain.
Contact:
Sam Mageed
Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1704
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
: The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit
market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch
Ratings.
