(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The
Mauritius Commercial
Bank Limited's (MCB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB-' with Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is available at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs and VR
MCB's IDRs are driven by the bank's intrinsic strength, as
expressed in its
Viability Rating (VR). The VR reflects MCB's consistently strong
profitability
and company profile. MCB's healthy performance is driven by a
good product mix
and strong pricing power, resulting in firm margins. The bank
reported a net
profit of MUR2.6bn for the six months to end-2015, with an
operating return on
average equity in excess of 20%.
Strong profitability and a stable funding base of low-cost
retail deposits are
both driven by the bank's dominant domestic franchise, with a
deposit and
lending market share of approximately 40%. The bank also has a
large portfolio
of liquid government securities, which mitigates its short-term
funding profile
of (mostly retail) deposits.
The VR also considers pressure on MCB's asset quality,
characterised by its high
NPL ratio (of 6.4% at end-December 2015) compared with similarly
rated peers.
Additionally, MCB has a large book of restructured loans, which
together with
NPLs, comprises over 15% of gross loans, although Fitch
understands from
management that some restructured loans are technical in nature
and do not
reflect heightened credit risk.
MCB's asset quality metrics are weaker than similarly rated
peers'. More
specifically for the bank, it reflects problem loans in
construction and
tourism, legacy exposure in India, as well as slower growth in
Mauritius. The
bank's balance sheet is reflective of a small island economy,
with high
concentrations by sector and single obligor.
Regulatory capital ratios have improved as a result of the
transfer of
subordinated debt to MCB's holding company, MCB Group Limited in
2015, which in
return, injected equity into MCB. However, capital ratios should
be seen in the
context of the bank's asset quality.
The Stable Outlook on the Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view of
the domestic
economy, which is resilient and diverse, despite slower GDP
growth. Mauritius is
well-positioned as an offshore financial and business centre and
entry point for
investment in both Africa and the Indian sub-continent.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MCB's Support Rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'BB+' reflect
a moderate probability of support from the Mauritian
authorities, in the event
of need. The ratings also consider the large size of the banking
sector, which
constrains the ability of the authorities to provide support.
However, Fitch believes the authorities have a high propensity
to support MCB,
reflecting its systemic importance as the largest bank in
Mauritius and the
largest taker of domestic retail deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and VR
MCB's IDRs and VR are sensitive to a persistent deterioration in
asset quality,
particularly from a higher volume of restructured loans becoming
impaired. MCB
is highly exposed to the slowing growth in the domestic economy,
while currency
risk could arise, should the bank develop a large
asset/liability mismatch in
its large US dollar balance sheet.
Any upside to the VR and IDR is likely to be limited to one
notch given the
small size of the Mauritian economy and Fitch's assessment of
sovereign risk.
Upside to the VR is most likely to be driven by a significant
improvement in
asset quality metrics, including further reductions in
concentrations in the
loan book, particularly by single obligor.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MCB's SR and SRF are sensitive to either a weakening ability or
propensity from
the authorities to support the bank. The former would mostly
likely result from
a decline in the creditworthiness of the sovereign in Fitch's
view. The latter
would most likely be triggered by the implementation of a
framework for orderly
bank resolution, entailing the bail-in of senior obligations and
deposit
insurance.
An upward revision of the SR and SRF could only be driven by an
improvement in
Fitch's view of sovereign creditworthiness. We already view the
propensity of
the authorities to support MCB as high, given the highly
systemic nature of MCB.
The rating actions are as follows:
The Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
