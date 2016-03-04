(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
European Union's
(EU) and the European Atomic Energy Community's (Euratom)
Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' and their Short-term IDRs at
'F1+'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The issue ratings of EU's and
Euratom's
unsecured bonds have been affirmed at 'AAA'.
The affirmation of EU's and Euratom's ratings reflects the
continuing strong
commitment from the 28 member states (MS) to honour their
contributions to the
EU's budget, and more specifically, the support of the
'AAA'-rated MS.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EU's and Euratom's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the
following key rating
drivers:
EU and Euratom are supranational administrative bodies. Their
'AAA' ratings
reflect Fitch's view that their debt is ultimately backed by EU
budget revenues.
This relies on MS' ability and propensity to honour their budget
commitments.
The EU's indebtedness (EUR56bn at end-2015) is only incurred for
the purpose of
on-lending to MS (through the balance of payments and the
European Financial
Stabilisation Mechanism programmes - BoP and EFSM) or to
neighbouring sovereigns
(through the Macro-Financial Assistance programme - MFA). The EU
is not allowed
to borrow for other purposes than on-lending to sovereigns.
Euratom's
indebtedness (EUR0.3bn at end-2015) is dedicated to on-lending
to MS or
neighbouring countries to finance nuclear power projects.
Lending activity for
both institutions is funded outside the budget through dedicated
borrowings made
in the name of the EU and Euratom.
EU's and Euratom's creditworthiness is supported by EU
legislation, which allows
their debt to be repaid through priority recourse to EU budget
revenues over
other non-priority expenses. Under the Multiannual Financial
Framework (MFF),
which defines budget orientations for 2014-2020, annual
resources transferred by
MS to the EU will average 0.97% of EU's gross national income
(GNI) in the
period 2014-2020.
EU MS may have to contribute to budget revenues, if necessary,
beyond their
initial share, up to a maximum of 1.23% of EU's gross national
income every
year. Under the assumption that MS would restrict their
additional transfers to
their current share in the EU resources, additional annual
contributions from
'AAA'-rated MS would range from EUR10bn to EUR12bn in the period
2016-2020. This
would cover the EU's and Euratom's combined yearly debt service,
which is
projected not to exceed EUR8bn, based on their actual loan
portfolios during the
same period.
In Fitch's view, MS' ability and willingness to contribute to
the EU budget is
strong. Despite several sovereign downgrades since 2010, the
overall credit
quality of EU countries remains high. Of the EU's budget
national contributions
for 2016 32.9% will be contributed by MS rated 'AAA' (Germany,
Netherlands,
Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Luxembourg). Political support to
the EU and
Euratom also remains strong, as illustrated by the lack of
material delays in
budget contributions throughout the EU sovereign debt crisis.
In Fitch's view, the potential for an exit vote by the UK in the
referendum
scheduled for 23 June does not have immediate implications for
the ratings of
the EU/Euratom, particularly given that the UK is not included
in the group of
'AAA'-rated MS whose contributions underpin the EU's debt
service. However,
Fitch believes that a UK decision to exit could have longer-term
negative
implications for EU's creditworthiness if it results in a
weakening of support
for the EU by other highly rated MS. The potential for such a
development would
need to be assessed over the medium term as opposed to the
immediate aftermath
of the referendum outcome.
MFA's and Euratom's loans to neighbouring countries are partly
protected by a
guarantee fund, which also covers EU guarantees to loans made by
the European
Investment Bank (AAA/Stable) for the implementation of the EU
external lending
mandate. The fund represents about 9% of external commitments
and could prove
useful, for example if EU's exposure outside the union grows.
EU loans are extended to countries facing economic difficulties,
predominantly
EU MS. The largest single exposure is Portugal (BB+/Positive),
and EU granted a
one-month bridge financing to Greece in 2015 (already fully
repaid). Exposure to
non-EU countries, mostly Ukraine (CCC), but also Tunisia
(BB-/Stable) is
growing. The portfolio is highly concentrated. However, EU
enjoys preferred
creditor status equivalent to other multilateral development
banks; it has never
suffered a loss on its loan portfolio.
EU's and Euratom's loan features and maturities are aligned with
their
respective debt profile and this has remained so after the
refinancing of debt
following the extension of Ireland's loan maturity in 2015, as
made possible by
EU legislation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: The factors that could, individually or collectively,
result in
negative rating action are:
- A downgrade of an existing 'AAA'-rated MS resulting in the
annual debt service
not being covered by potential additional contributions from MS
rated 'AAA'
-Significant increase in the combined annual debt service of EU
and Euratom as a
result of higher lending, or if the quality of the risk
management framework
deteriorates significantly.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
-MS will remain committed to paying their monthly contributions
to the EU
budget; therefore contributions to the EU budget are assumed to
remain
predictable and be provided by MS on a timely basis.
-No 'AAA'-rated MS will choose to leave the EU in the short- to
medium-term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 33
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Vincent Martin
Director
+31 1 44 29 92 73
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 7530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
