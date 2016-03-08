(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian NPL Scheme: Investor Interest Could Be Suppressed by Long Recovery Times and the Scheme's Complexity here LONDON/MILAN, March 08 (Fitch) The scheme to securitise some of the Italian banking sector's EUR200bn non-performing loans (NPL) is unlikely to make a material difference to balance sheets until recovery times are shortened, says Fitch Ratings. We estimate recoveries could drag on for an average of seven years in Italy, peaking at 12 or 13 years in some of the southern regions, which are among the longest in the EU. New insolvency and bank provisioning tax laws have not yet significantly boosted NPL disposals or speeded up the recovery process. The new scheme provides an alternative to outright NPL sales. But the mechanism looks complicated and costly and implementation times appear long. Some Fitch-rated banks said the scheme looks too onerous and this is likely to reduce their willingness to participate. In our opinion, take-up under the scheme is uncertain and the government's EUR70bn target is ambitious. Attaching a government guarantee to securitized senior tranches, which historically performed well, will do little to entice investors to buy mezzanine and junior tranches. We analyse potential investor interest in the Italian NPL scheme in a report, published today, and available by clicking on the link. Contact: Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director Financial Institutions +3902 8790 87 225 Fitch Italia Via Privata Maria Teresa, 6 Milan 20123 Janine Dow Senior Director, Fitch Wire +44 203 530 1464 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281, Email: stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.