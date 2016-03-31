(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) The formation of a new government in
Slovakia is
unlikely to lead to major changes in economic and fiscal policy,
Fitch Ratings
says. Given the potential instability of the heterogeneous
four-party coalition,
major economic reform is unlikely.
The coalition government was sworn in last week after the
centre-left Smer party
lost its parliamentary majority in elections on 5 March. Smer's
Robert Fico will
remain prime minister, leading a coalition that includes the
conservative Slovak
National Party, the centre-right, ethnic Hungarian Most-Hid, and
the centrist,
pro-business Siet'. Coalition parties are backed by 81 out of
150 MPs.
There is broad agreement on the need to continue reducing
government debt, and
the Fiscal Responsibility Act enjoys widespread political
support. Peter Kazimir
will remain as finance minister.
The priorities agreed by the coalition parties for 2016-2020
suggest that the
current budget will be amended and there will be some relaxation
in the fiscal
policy stance relative to the previous government's three-year
fiscal strategy.
The government's common platform includes cutting corporate tax,
higher welfare
spending and balancing the budget by 2020 (versus 2018 in the
previous
strategy). But we already anticipated a slight deceleration in
fiscal
consolidation following March's election, reflecting Smer's
manifesto commitment
to a third social package, worth EUR1bn (1.2% of GDP) over
several years.
We still expect the government deficit to fall gradually over
the course of the
new parliament, although at a slightly slower rate than
previously, to 2.2% of
GDP in 2016 and 2.1% in 2017, from 2.7% in 2015. This is
consistent with
stabilization in the debt-to-GDP ratio at 54% by 2017 and some
decline
thereafter.
Economic growth will be the main driver of deficit reduction
through increased
government revenues. Fiscal improvement will therefore be mostly
cyclical rather
than structural. Real GDP growth accelerated to 3.6% in 2015
from 2.5% in 2014,
largely driven by high public investment as Slovakia drew down
EU funds. We
forecast GDP will grow 3.2% in 2016 and 3% in 2017. The improved
labour market
will support consumption (unemployment fell to 11.0% in Q415
from 13.2% in
2014). Private investment, including a EUR1.5bn investment by
Jaguar Land Rover,
will also increase growth potential.
As with deficit reduction, there is broad political agreement on
the need to
promote investment. But the coalition contains diverse interests
- for example,
it includes parties with nationalist leanings alongside
Most-Hid, which is
supported by Slovakia's Hungarian minority. We think this makes
major economic
structural reforms less likely during the current parliament, as
the risk of
political instability (and possibly early elections) could limit
the scope for
major policy steps in contentious areas. These include tackling
regional
economic disparities and high structural unemployment, which are
weaknesses in
Slovakia's sovereign credit profile.
We affirmed Slovakia's 'A+'/Stable sovereign rating on 12
February.
Contact:
Arnaud Louis
Director
Sovereigns
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Related Research
Slovakia
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.