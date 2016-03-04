(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings of Emigrant Bancorp, Inc. on or about April 4, 2016, for commercial reasons. Fitch currently rates the following entities with a Stable Outlook: Emigrant Bancorp, Inc. --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB'; --Viability Rating at 'bb'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Emigrant Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; --Viability Rating at 'bb'; --Long-term deposits at 'BB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF' --Short-term deposits at 'B'. Emigrant Mercantile Bank --Long-term IDR at 'BB'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Emigrant Capital Trust I & II --Trust preferred stock at 'B+'. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market of the rating withdrawal of Emigrant Bancorp, Inc. and its related entities. Ratings are subject to analytical review and may change up to the time Fitch withdraws the ratings. Fitch's last rating action for the above referenced entities was on April 7, 2015. The ratings were upgraded. Contact: Brian P. Quinn, Sr. Senior Director Business and Relationship Management +1-312-368-5464 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.