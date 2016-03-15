(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 15 (Fitch) U.S. Property/casualty insurers' operating earnings decreased in 2015, highlighting the competitive operating environment and low investment yields that challenge insurers' earnings growth potential, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. Favorable reserve development and limited catastrophic loss activity helped to offset sluggish investment income. Fitch's universe of 45 (re)insurance organization reported an aggregate a 7.2% decline in operating earnings to $47.3 billion in 2015. This result corresponds with a group operating ROAE of 7.6%, down from the 8.4% return generated in the previous year. An operating ROAE of 10% or higher is becoming more rare in the current marketplace. 17 companies in the group reported a full-year 2015 operating ROAE above 10%, with the personal lines and reinsurer sub-segments reporting double-digit returns in aggregate. Each of the companies in the group reported a net profit in 2015, but net return on equity for the aggregate group deteriorated as the weakened investment market performance led to a significant decline in realized gains relative to the prior year. The group reported net earnings of $51.6 billion in 2015, down 9.6% from the net gain of $57.1 billion reported in 2014. Underwriting performance deteriorated modestly as the group calendar-year combined ratio was 94.5% in 2015, versus 93.4% in the prior year. Maintaining or improving underwriting performance going forward may prove challenging as competitive forces are promoting flat to declining insurance pricing in many market segments. Fitch maintains a stable rating outlook for each sector covered in this report (commercial, personal and reinsurance). Broad-based rating changes are unlikely in the next 12-24 months. U.S. personal and commercial lines have stable sector outlooks, while the reinsurance market sector outlook is negative as intense market competition and sluggish cedant demand resulted in a soft reinsurance market. The full report, 'North American P/C Insurers' 2015 GAAP Financial Results ' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Financial Institutions >> Insurance >> Research Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher A. Grimes, CFA Director +1-312-368-3263 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Jeremy R. Graczyk Associate Director +1-312-368-3208 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. North American P/C Insurers' 2015 GAAP Financial Results here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.