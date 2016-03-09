(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Hua
Han Health
Industry Holdings Limited's (Hua Han, BB-/Stable) leverage may
rise
substantially over the next 6-12 months because it is bringing
forward capex
related to hospitals it is building. However, Fitch expects the
company to
remain in a net cash position, and therefore there is no impact
on the rating.
Fitch believes Hua Han has accelerated its hospital construction
and related
equipment procurement in the first half of the financial year
ending June 2016
(1HFY16). Net cash declined to HKD3.3bn at end-December 2015
from HKD6bn at
end-June 2015, mostly due to higher-than-expected capital
expenditure. Fixed
asset and deposits for equipment purchases increased by HKD2.9bn
in 1HFY16,
compared with Fitch's previous capex expectation of HKD800m in
FY16 and HKD2bn
in FY17. Fitch expects capex to come down from FY17 as some of
the spending has
been brought forward. The first hospital that Hua Han is
building, Liupanshui
City Liang Dou People's Hospital, will commence partial
operation by June 2016
and full operation by end-2016.
Hua Han has three hospitals under planning and construction.
Currently there are
no plans to expand beyond that, given the high capital
requirement and limited
market opportunities. The company's leverage profile and credit
metrics may
come under pressure if the company announces more aggressive
plans to invest in
hospitals.
Hua Han entered the medical services business in late 2014, and
management
expects this to become the main growth driver going forward.
Revenue
contribution from medical services rose to 43% of total revenue
in 1HFY16 from
12% in FY15. The medical services segment has also expanded in
1HFY16 to include
stem cell storage as and hospital division upgrade, from supply
chain management
previously. The EBIT margin of medical services remained at
around 20% in 1HFY16
(22% in FY15). Fitch expects modest growth in supply chain
management in
FY17-FY19 and new revenue streams to be derived from the newly
built hospitals.
Hua Han's pharmaceutical products business remains strong. EBIT
from the
segment rose 9% yoy in 1HFY16 to CNY410m. Revenues dropped by
more than 30%, but
this was more than offset by a fall in distribution expenses via
the base-price
sales strategy implemented in 2HFY15, which transferred the
majority of
distribution costs to distributors in exchange for a discount in
the product
sales price. Pharmaceutical revenue actually rose 9% yoy in
1HFY16 if Hua Han
applied the same base prices to the revenue in 1H15.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
