(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
assigned India-based
non-bank housing finance company Dewan Housing Finance
Corporation Limited
(DHFL) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of 'BB'. The Outlook on both ratings is Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
DHFL's IDRs are underpinned by its established housing finance
business catering
primarily to low- to medium-income (LMI) customers. The rating
also reflects
DHFL's well-managed asset quality and low credit costs in line
with its low
loan-loss history, despite having a customer profile that is
potentially
riskier. Margins are lower than that of its peers partly due to
the rising
competition in the LMI segment as well as higher funding costs -
since wholesale
funding is a common feature for the non-banking institution.
The rating also factors in DHFL's diversification efforts beyond
its core focus
towards higher-yielding and riskier segments, such as loan
against property and
project loans, partly to strengthen margins. These exposures
have yet to be
tested and can pose a risk if not managed well. Regulations
limit the exposure
of non-housing finance business to around one-fourth of the loan
book for
housing finance companies (HFCs), which partly alleviates these
concerns. The
Stable Outlook highlights Fitch's view that the rating is
well-balanced at its
current level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DHFL's rating reflects its successful track record in the LMI
segment in Tier 2
and 3 cities, particularly in the western and southern parts of
India. Credit
losses have been low (0.14% of average loan book over the last
four years)
despite these concentrations. However, the share of
higher-yielding
non-housing finance businesses has grown in recent years, adding
risks that are
yet to be fully tested. Non-housing finance loans comprised
around 18% of total
loans at end-September 2015 and are likely to stay at around
18%-20% of the loan
book.
DHFL's net interest margin of 2.9% and return on assets of 1.6%
at end-December
2015 were lower than those of its peers. Fitch believes that
this is not only a
reflection of gradually increasing competition in the LMI
housing finance
segment, but also structural issues such as higher operating and
funding costs.
The smaller loan size requires a wider customer footprint and
thus, an elevated
cost structure (cost-to-income ratio was 26% at end-December
2015). The
expansion of its non-housing finance business and greater focus
on self-employed
borrowers has partly helped to alleviate margin pressures, but
the ability to
maintain overall credit costs at a low level is key for DHFL.
That said,
pre-provision profit appears adequate at this stage to absorb a
moderate
increase in credit costs (credit cost/pre-provisioning operating
profit was 3.8%
at end-March 2015).
In light of the above, Fitch views DHFL's core capital position
with Tier 1
capital ratio of 12.6% at end-December 2015 as satisfactory. It
is supported by
steady internal capital generation and the ability to access
equity markets
(four times in the last seven years). DHFL's proposed plan to
raise around
USD75m (Fitch expects the company to receive 25% of this amount
by March 2016)
from share warrants issued to the controlling shareholders
should support
capitalisation at current levels over the next two years.
However, any
significant improvement in core capitalisation from current
levels will provide
greater balance against the evolving business risk and a
comparatively low,
albeit improving, specific loan-loss cover of 35% as at
end-December2015 (29% as
at end-March 2015).
Dependence on wholesale funding is common across non-banks,
including DHFL.
Fitch views the company's liquidity profile as satisfactory.
Although its
on-balance sheet liquidity appears tighter than peers', its
liquidity position
is supported by access to unused bank credit lines and the
ability to refinance
a higher proportion of its housing loan portfolio with the
regulator National
Housing Bank, should there be a need. Fitch has also taken into
account the
efforts made to strengthen the group management structure, but
believes that
key-man risk is on the higher side (as is generally for
promoter-driven
businesses) given that the founder and chairman is pivotal in
strategic
decision-making.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating is highly sensitive to the company's risk appetite,
which may impact
asset quality and credit costs. Fitch does not expect DHFL's
non-housing
exposures to increase from current levels, but changes to the
customer or
business mix that elevate the risk profile can have a negative
rating impact.
Negative rating action could also stem from a sharp increase in
non-performing
loans and credit costs. Sustained improvement in DHFL's
profitability and
capitalisation while maintaining credit costs at low levels
could be positive
for DHFL's rating, though not expected in the near term.
The rating actions are as follows:
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating assigned at
'BB'; Outlook
Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating assigned at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Jobin Jacob
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1773
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
