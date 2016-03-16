(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Absolute Return Funds Dashboard - March 2016 here PARIS, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says absolute return (AR) funds have shown their weakest performance since 2008, with average 12-month rolling returns to end-February 2016 sinking to -5.2%, principally due to poorly managed drawdowns. Only 11% of funds showed positive performance over the same period, the agency says in its Absolute Return Funds Dashboard March 2016. AR funds' bias towards long risk asset, particularly credit, has made them vulnerable to the change in the market regime globally in 2015, before which it had been a strong performance driver. The past 12 months of lower systematic returns and higher risk of capital loss were more supportive of strategies generating returns regardless of market direction and, as in 2008, revealed exposure to systematic market exposure (beta) in many AR funds. The report elaborates on the key current issues that the agency focuses when analysing AR funds: ability to produce uncorrelated returns, risk budgeting and drawdown management techniques, trading and execution in markets with low liquidity. It also highlights the negative effect that market dynamics recently had on some Fund Quality Ratings. The report, "Absolute Return Funds Dashboard: March 2016", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Contacts: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 7530 1147 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.