(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: State of Saarland
here
FRANKFURT/PARIS/LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the State of
Saarland's EUR300m 3-month EURIBOR floating-rate bonds
DE000A11P8R6, due 14
March 2023, a final Long-term rating of 'AAA'. The senior
unsecured bond ranks
pari passu with all of Saarland's other outstanding debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the strong support mechanisms that apply to
all members of
the German Federation, including the State of Saarland, and the
extensive
liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure timely debt
and debt
service payment.
The support mechanism applies uniformly to all members of the
German Federation:
the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable) represented by the
federal
government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include the
State of
Saarland undertaking this issue. All Laender are equally
entitled to financial
support in the event of financial distress irrespective of
differences in
economic and financial performances.
The new EUR300m issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe
cash management
system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash
exchanges between
Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate
short-term
credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European
Central Bank
repo-eligible.
Saarland is located in western Germany bordering France and
Luxembourg
internationally. At end-2013, the population was 1,007,300. Its
capital is the
City of Saarbruecken. Its GDP of EUR33.5bn accounted for almost
1.2% of national
GDP in 2014. Its GDP per capita of EUR32,333 is roughly in line
with Germany's
average of EUR34,129. The unemployment rate was 7.5% in February
2016, above
that of Germany (6.6%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the
ratings of
Germany. A change in the support scheme would result in a review
of the rating.
The new issue report is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 4 November 2015
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
here
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.