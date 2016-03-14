(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Stuttgarter
Lebensversicherung a.G.'s (SLV) and VOLKSWOHLBUND
LEBENSVERSICHERUNG a.G.'s
(VBL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'A' from 'A+'.
The Outlook of
SLV is Stable, while that on VBL is Negative.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed the IFS ratings of
ALTE LEIPZIGER
Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit (AL), Lebensversicherung
von 1871 a. G.
Muenchen's (LV) and Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG (NLV) at
'A+'. The Outlook
on the IFS ratings of AL and NLV is Stable, while the Outlook on
LV is Negative.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow a peer analysis of German life
insurance groups and
especially the risks posed by asset and liability management
(ALM) exposures.
Fitch believes ALM-related risks have become more significant in
a continuing
low interest rate environment.
Fitch gave particular consideration to the companies' duration
gaps, their
projected performance in low interest rate scenarios and results
from applying
Fitch's Prism factor based capital model (Prism FBM). For the
purpose of this
review, and in addition to other measures, Fitch used the
duration gap ranges as
follows: under 0.5 years at 'AAA'; 0.5 to 1.5 years at 'AA'; 1.5
to 3 years at
'A'; 3 to 5 years at 'BBB'; and over 5 years at
speculative-grade. The weighting
of the various measures and analysis in arriving at Fitch's
overall view on ALM
varies by issuer.
Fitch has updated the ALM scores in its Rating Navigator, a tool
for summarising
its assessment of the various credit factors in its analysis, as
follows: AL:
revised down to 'BBB' from 'A'; LV: maintained at 'A-'; NLV:
revised down to
'A-' from 'A'; SLV: revised down to 'BBB' from 'A'; and VBL:
revised down to
'BB' from 'BBB+'. These changes, together with other credit
factors, contributed
to today's downgrades for SLV and VBL and affirmations for AL,
LV and NLV.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
AL
An upgrade in the near- to medium-term is unlikely unless the
group increases
its size/scale and improves diversification, while maintaining
strong
capitalisation.
Key triggers for a downgrade include a depleted capital position
(as evidenced,
for example, by the Prism FBM score falling to 'strong' from
'extremely strong'
and expected to stay at that level) and a loss of the group's
strong position in
the disability and corporate pension scheme markets.
LV
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near- to
medium-term, given the
difficult operating environment for German life insurers.
Key triggers for a downgrade include an expectation from Fitch
that reinvestment
rates for fixed income investments will be below LV's average
liability
guarantee rate on a sustained basis, a weakening of the group's
Prism FBM score
to 'strong' from 'very strong' for a sustained period or
deterioration in LV's
strong franchise.
NLV
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely in the short- to
medium-term unless the
group increases its size/scale and improves diversification,
while maintaining
'very strong' capitalisation based on Prism FBM.
Weak overall profitability over a period of time, as indicated
for example by a
return on equity below 6%, and/or sustained material erosion in
capital, for
example, to a level of below 'strong' from 'very strong' in
Fitch's Prism FBM
capital assessment could lead to a downgrade.
SLV
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near- to
medium-term, given the
difficult operating environment for German life insurers.
Key ratings triggers for a downgrade include capitalisation
declining to
'strong' from 'very strong' in Fitch's Prism FBM capital
assessment or a
sustained weakening in profitability, resulting in a return on
equity below 8%
(on a consolidated basis) over a sustained period.
VBL
An upgrade of the rating is unlikely in the near- to
medium-term, given the
difficult operating environment for German life insurers.
Key rating triggers for a downgrade include deterioration in
VBL's capital
position as evidenced, for example, by the Prism FBM score
falling to 'strong'
from 'very strong', and a weakened market position as evidenced,
for example, by
a significant decline in gross written premiums.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
ALTE LEIPZIGER Lebensversicherung auf Gegenseitigkeit affirmed
at IFS 'A+';
Stable Outlook
ALTE LEIPZIGER Versicherung Aktiengesellschaft affirmed at IFS
'A+'; Stable
Outlook
Lebensversicherung von 1871 a. G. Muenchen affirmed at IFS 'A+',
Negative
Outlook.
Nuernberger Lebensversicherung AG affirmed at IFS 'A+'; Stable
Outlook
Nuernberger Allgemeine Versicherung AG affirmed at IFS 'A+';
Stable Outlook
Nuernberger Krankenversicherung AG affirmed at IFS 'A+'; Stable
Outlook
Nuernberger Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft affirmed at Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) 'A'; Stable Outlook
Stuttgarter Lebensversicherung a.G. downgraded to IFS 'A' from
'A+'; Stable
Outlook
VOLKSWOHLBUND LEBENSVERSICHERUNG a.G. downgraded to IFS 'A' from
'A+'; Negative
Outlook
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Dr Christoph Schmitt (AL, LV, VBL)
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Mahsa Delgoshaei (SLV and NLV)
Associate Director
+49 69 768076 243
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. In
accordance with
Fitch's policies LV 1871 appealed and provided additional
information to Fitch
that resulted in a rating action that is different than the
original rating
committee outcome.
