(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed New Zealand
Baptist Savings
& Development Society Inc's (NZBS) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'B+'. The Outlook has been revised to Positive. At the same
time, Fitch has
assigned NZBS a Viability Rating of 'b+', Support Rating (SR) of
'5' and Support
Rating Floor of 'No Floor'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs AND VR
The revised Positive Outlook reflects improvements in the NZBS's
risk appetite,
particularly around its risk controls since becoming a licensed
deposit taker in
2015. NZBS has expanded its management team, introduced new risk
limits and
implemented a greater separation of duties during the
underwriting process.
Despite the improvement, Fitch still considers NZBS's overall
risk appetite as
weaker relative to other small New Zealand (NZ) based lenders
which, along with
its low levels of capitalisation, act as constraints on the
ratings. The
society's asset quality remains stable and its funding and
liquidity profile is
sound.
Fitch considers the society not an aggressive lender although
its underwriting
standards could be viewed as more aggressive as it provides
loans to churches, a
segment which is traditionally perceived to be of higher risk by
traditional
lenders. In addition, pricing on these loans do not necessarily
reflect the
borrowers' risk as the terms are similar to residential
mortgages. NZBS's risk
appetite is reflective of its purpose as a charitable lender and
is partly
mitigated by the low loan/value ratios (LVR) across the
portfolio.
The society's capital is low in absolute terms and weak relative
to other NZ
based non-bank deposit taking (NBDT) institutions rated by
Fitch, which leaves
the capital base susceptible to any shocks that could lead to
impairments or
losses. The society currently has limited sources of new capital
outside of
internal capital generation which Fitch considers low due to its
low profit
motives.
Fitch expects NZBS's asset quality to remain stable with low
levels of loan
impairments in FY16, reflecting the society's business model and
work out
procedures. Given its business model, Fitch believes the society
is unlikely to
take aggressive recovery action in difficult circumstances. The
low impairment
ratios are therefore not fully reflective of the credit and
concentration risk.
Its 10 largest borrowers accounted for 35% of total loans which
is significantly
higher than other non-bank deposit takers.
NZBS's lending activities are fully funded by a combination of
church and
household deposits. Households account for about half of NZBS's.
Fitch expects
deposits reinvestment rates to remain high at around 90% in
FY16. The society
does not have access to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's repo
facility.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of NZBS reflect
that while support
from the New Zealand sovereign is possible, it cannot be relied
upon. NZBS is
not captured under the Open Bank Resolution Scheme however Fitch
views the
existence of such a framework, which allows for the imposition
of losses on
depositors and senior debt holders when a deposit-taking
institution has failed,
as an indication of a reduced propensity for the sovereign to
support its banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs AND VR
An upgrade in NZBS's IDRs and VR will be driven by ongoing
improvements in its
risk appetite or meaningful increase in capitalisation. Fitch
expects positive
trends in loan and asset growth which should reduce
concentration risk over the
next 12-24 months.
The Positive Outlook on the rating could be revised to Stable if
the society
loses momentum in the development of its risk framework and
improved risk
appetite.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
change in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of the New Zealand
government to
provide timely support.
The rating actions for NZBS are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook revised
to Positive
from Stable;
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B';
Viability Rating assigned at 'b+';
Support Rating assigned at '5'; and
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'NF'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Jack Do
Associate Director
+61 2 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000632
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
