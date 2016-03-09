(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Santander Totta,
SGPS, S.A.'s and Banco Santander Totta, SA's (BST) Outlook to
Stable from
Positive while affirming their Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDRs) at 'BBB'.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
The Outlook revision follows that of Portugal's sovereign rating
on 4 March 2015
(see "Fitch Revises Portugal's Outlook to Stable; Affirms at
'BB+'", available
on www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
The IDRs of Santander Totta and its fully owned bank subsidiary,
BST, reflect a
high probability of support from its Spanish parent bank, Banco
Santander, S.A.
(Santander; A-/Stable), in case of need. Fitch believes that
Santander Totta's
activities in Portugal are strategically important to Santander,
also recently
demonstrated by Santander Totta's acquisition of banking assets
and liabilities
of Banif in December.
Santander Totta's and BST's Long-term IDRs are capped at two
notches above that
of the Portuguese sovereign (BB+/Stable), in accordance with
Fitch's criteria.
In a higher sovereign rating environment, these would be notched
down once from
the parent's IDR, reflecting common branding, strong synergies
and integration
with the parent, and a wide range of shared risk management and
operational
policies and procedures.
Santander Totta is a Portuguese holding company, wholly owned by
Santander. BST
is it main operating subsidiary in Portugal. The ratings of
Santander Totta and
BST are equalised because the two are regulated as a
consolidated entity in
Portugal, the bank is wholly owned by the holding company and
the holding
company has a moderate double leverage ratio, considering the
capital
restructuring plan of Portuguese entities.
The Stable Outlook reflects that of the sovereign.
Available support from the parent is reflected in the higher of
the two possible
Short-term IDRs for banks with a Long-term IDR of 'BBB'.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BST's preference shares are capped at the rating on equivalent
securities issued
by the parent. In Fitch's view support from the parent mitigates
the
non-performance risk of the instruments. Therefore, the agency
would only notch
down the rating of the preference shares twice for loss severity
from the
subsidiary's IDR if the cap was not applied.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING
At current levels, the IDRs of Santander Totta and BST are
sensitive to a change
of the sovereign rating. The IDRs and the SR are also sensitive
to a change in
Fitch's assumptions around Santander's propensity or ability to
support its
Portuguese subsidiary. The IDR of Santander Totta is also
sensitive to an
increase in double leverage.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
BST's preference shares are sensitive to a change in Santander's
IDR. The rating
will be withdrawn once these are amortised, expected by
mid-March.
The rating actions are as follows:
Santander Totta:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
BST:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Preference shares affirmed at 'BB'
