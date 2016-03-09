(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Brazilian state of
Parana's National long-term rating at 'AA(bra) and revised the
Rating Outlook to
Stable, from Negative. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the
state's Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'/Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of the national ratings reflects the State of
Parana's (Parana)
better than anticipated revenue generation in 2015, following
the adoption of a
tax rate increase approved in late 2014. As a result, according
to Fitch's
calculation, the state's operating 2015 margin increased to 4.9%
factoring in
the adoption of some measures to curb expenditures and improve
revenues to a
sustainable level.
Although expenditures are likely to surpass the equivalent of
the 60% limit of
net current revenues in 2016 and 2017 based on the fiscal
adjustment program,
Parana has implemented several measures to reduce its growing
personnel
expenditures that resulted in a relatively low 4.8% expansion in
2015. This
compares favorably with other states. Although positive, Fitch
believes the
political cost of further reduction in personnel is high.
In an attempt to reduce the short-term financial shortage of
Fund Financeiro
(FF), one of its three funds, Parana approved the migration of
33,500
beneficiaries to the balance fund Fundo Previdenciario (FP) in
late 2014. FP now
covers 47.8% of 127,000 employees affiliated with the state
pension program. As
a result, Parana saved some BRL1.5 billion in pension payments
in 2015. As per
Fitch's approach, this savings does not impact the operating
margin because it
reallocates assets of the state.
The current administration continues with its efforts toward
controlling the
current expenditure. Such practice has not frequently been seen
recently in its
peer group. Moreover, the state anticipated the increase in
tariffs in late 2014
and that strategy was successful in 2015 as expressed by tax
collection
increases above inflation.
Parana entered into credit operations for capex of BRL1.2
billion in 2014 and
2015. As a result, direct debt reached the equivalent of 23.6%
of its current
balance, which is still manageable. Total debt service,
including the federal
debt portion, consumed an equivalent of 102.7% of its operating
balance in 2015.
Compensating for its very low level of self-financed capex,
which accounted for
2.3% of total expenditures in 2015, Parana has benefited from
the maturing of
private investments under the scope of the Parana Competitivo
program (PC).
Parana estimates BRL25 billion was carried out by private
investors. This amount
corresponds to 3.8x the investments made by the state from 2010
to 2015. Some of
these private projects benefited from tax incentives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Factors: Any rating action affecting the Federative
Republic of Brazil
('BB+'/Negative Outlook) may result in a similar action for
Parana. An increased
cost structure may also lead to further downgrades in both
national and
international ratings.
Positive Factors: An upgrade in the national scale rating could
occur if the
state is able to generate operating margins above 5%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to these assumptions:
--A strong level of sovereign support for the State of Parana
given that the
state's most relevant creditor is the Federal Government.
Fitch's base case does
not assume a severe change in Parana's key structural features.
--Brazilian Subnationals maintain international and domestic
market access even
if there is higher international financial volatility and
further domestic
confidence shocks.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
State of Parana
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term IDR at 'BB+'; Negative
Outlook;
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--National Long-term at 'AA(bra)'; Stable Outlook;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+'(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paulo Fugulin
Director
Fitch Sao Paulo
Alameda Santos, 700, 7th floor
Sao Paulo, Brazil
+55-11-4504-2206
Secondary Analyst
Carlos Vicente Ramirez
Senior Director
+571 326-9999 ext. 1240
Committee Chairperson
Humberto Panti
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9152
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 08, 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
The source of information used to assess these ratings were
State of Parana as
of December 2015.
