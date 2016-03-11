(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Porto - Rating Action
BARCELONA/MILAN/LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised the City of
Porto's Outlook to Stable from Positive while affirming the
city's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'BB+'. The Short-term
foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The change in the Outlook of Porto's IDR reflects the following
key rating
drivers and their relative weights:
HIGH
The change of Outlook reflects a similar rating action on
Portugal's Outlook to
Stable from Positive (see Fitch Revises Portugal's Outlook to
Stable; Affirms at
'BB+' dated 4 March 2016 at www.fitchratings.com).
Porto's ratings remain constrained by the Portuguese sovereign
(BB+/Stable), in
accordance with Fitch's criteria. As with other Portuguese
cities, Porto's
accounts and budgets are overseen by the central government and
its financial
liabilities are approved by the national Court of Accounts. The
limited role of
the intermediate tiers of government (province and region) in
Portugal
strengthens the link between the central government and cities.
Porto's intrinsic credit profile is stronger than its ratings
indicate, due to
the city's healthy budgetary performance, its moderate debt as
well as the
strong oversight by the central government. Prudent management
and Porto's role
as a service centre in north Portugal are also credit- positive.
Porto's 'BB+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Porto has maintained a high operating margin in a difficult
economic
environment, at above 17% since 2009. This, coupled with
flexibility on capital
expenditure, has allowed the city to report a surplus before
debt variation
every year over the same period. The 2015 preliminary accounts
confirm a
consistent performance with an expected operating margin
exceeding 20%, due to
the strengthening of taxes and fees revenue over the year.
The 2016 budget is based on a prudent operating revenue
forecast, and discipline
in managing spending, with the intention to further reduce debt
below 45% of
current revenue. It includes extraordinary financial revenues
coming from
concessions contracts, as well as a high allocation from EU
capital transfers as
the city was particularly active in applying for such funds in
2015, aimed
mostly at refurbishing projects. Porto's budget indicates a
current balance of
EUR25m, but the city has broadly outperformed its budgets since
2010 and Fitch
expects the operating margin to remain above 15%.
Porto reduced outstanding debt to EUR87.3m in 2014, or 53.5% of
current revenue,
from EUR97m in 2013, and decreased to close to EUR80m at
end-2015, according to
preliminary accounts. The city started deleveraging in 2009,
when debt peaked at
EUR121.5m and as a key infrastructure development phase,
including the
enlargement of the metropolitan transport and the renewal of the
airport, came
to a close. The administration expects no new debt in view of
the city's
adequate financial performance and liquidity, aside of the
building refurbishing
programme started in 2014. Porto has no contingent liabilities,
and control over
public sector entities is tight and was reinforced by the State
Law 50/2012.
Porto has a prudent financial policy and is constantly looking
to improve its
efficiency, having contained its operating expenditure after
revenue collection
fell during the economic downturn. It currently has around 2,800
employees, down
from over 3,500 in 2001. Disclosure of information is
satisfactory and precise,
including the annual financial results of all public bodies
within its
perimeter.
With an estimated population of 237,000 in 2014, the City of
Porto is the
second-largest cultural, administrative and economic Portuguese
centre,
providing services to a greater metropolitan area of 14
municipalities with 1.2
million inhabitants. After a severe economic recession, GDP
resumed growth in
2014, and is expected grow moderately over the next two years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Porto's intrinsic credit profile is well above the sovereign's
and could benefit
from a continued decline in debt. However, Porto's IDR ratings
are constrained
by the sovereign IDRs and are sensitive to changes of the
sovereign rating
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 84 17
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
(pub. 18 May 2015)
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Aug 2012)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
