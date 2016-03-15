(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
China-based Future Land
Development Holdings Limited's (Future Land, or the holding
company) Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to
'BB-' from 'B+'. The
Outlook is Stable. The agency has also upgraded the company's
senior unsecured
rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
The upgrade is due mainly to effective mitigation of structural
subordination
through substantially large shareholder loans that rank pari
passu with its
subsidiary's senior unsecured creditors and a joint-venture
mechanism to
maintain senior unsecured claims on its subsidiary. The rating
remains
constrained by profitability and loose discipline in land
acquisition, which may
pressure leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Structural Subordination Mitigated: Structural subordination
that was a
constraint for Hong Kong-listed Future Land, has been adequately
addressed
through Future Land's claim on a shareholder loan to its
subsidiary Future Land
Holdings Co. Ltd (Future Holdings). Shareholders of
Shanghai-listed Future
Holdings on 30 December 2015 have approved the conversion of
related-party
payables to Future Land to a shareholders' loan that is ranked
pari passu with
its onshore senior unsecured debt. The shareholder loan of
CNY3.7bn and its
CNY6.5bn unrestricted cash balance (including CNY1.3bn held
offshore) provide
sufficient liquidity to cover Future Land's CNY6.7bn in
outstanding offshore
bonds as of the end of 2015.
Furthermore, Future Land plans to hold assets of value to Future
Holdings by
co-investing in future projects, using a 49%-owned joint-venture
structure with
Future Holdings owning the remaining 51%. This will allow Future
Holdings to
provide liquidity to Future Land by purchasing the latter's
equity interests in
the projects should there be a need, subject to approval by
shareholders in both
companies. The ratio of (Future Holdings' shareholder loan + JV
interest) to the
net debt at the holding company was 0.7x at end-2015, and Fitch
expects the
coverage to remain above 0.7x in 2016.
Wider Margins to be Maintained: Future Land's gross margin
recovered to 20.4% in
2015 (2014: 18.7%) after falling to 16.8% in 1H15 due to the
larger proportion
of sales from mixed-development projects and higher average
selling prices in
its core cities in the Yangtze River Delta region in 2H15.
EBITDA margin
returned to 16.5% in 2015, around the 2014 level of 16.3%, after
a drop to 9.0%
in 1H15. Fitch estimates the gross profit margin for
mixed-development projects
in general to be around mid-20%, which is higher than the
15%-18% margin for the
company's mass residential projects. However, further
improvement in Future
Land's EBITDA margin is likely to be limited until the
mixed-development
projects make up a significant share in the product mix.
Faster Expansion May Pressure Leverage. Future Land's net debt /
adjusted
inventory rose to 33.4% at end-2015 from 26.2% a year earlier as
land
acquisitions picked up in 2H15. The total cash premium for land
purchases in
2015 reached CNY16.5bn (2014: CNY9.7bn), 50% above the company's
original
guidance. Average land cost also increased 15% to CNY3,129 per
square metre (sq
m) in 2015, as most acquisitions were made in 2H15, when land
prices in the
areas it targeted were increasing. The company's leverage will
further increase
to 40%-45% in 2016-2017 if it keeps up the land acquisitions at
the current
pace.
Strong Position in Yangtze River Delta: Future Land is one of
the largest
homebuilders in the Yangtze River Delta, with most of its
CNY29.3bn in
consolidated contracted sales in 2015 (2014: CNY23.1bn) from
this region. Future
Land has 13.1 million sq m of attributable land bank as of 2015.
Its business
profile is supported by its fast asset-turnover strategy, as
demonstrated by the
contracted sales/total debt ratio of 1.5x at end-December 2015,
which is better
than that of its peers in China. Sales outside the YRD area and
not from
residential projects are limited, as it is still in the early
stages of
geographical and product diversification.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contracted sales to increase by 15%-20% in 2016.
- Gross margin to stabilise at 20%-25% in 2016 and 2017.
- Company to maintain controlling shareholding in Future
Holdings.
- Ratio of (Future Holdings' shareholder loan + JV interest) to
consolidated
holding company net debt to be higher than 0.7x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- (Future Holdings' shareholder loan + JV interest) / holding
company net debt
is less than 0.7x in 2016
- A significant decrease in the company's consolidated
contracted sales in 2016
- A significant decrease in the company's shareholding in Future
Holdings
- A significant decrease in the contracted sales/ total debt
ratio to below 1.0x
on a sustained basis
- Consolidated net debt/ adjusted inventory rising above 45% on
a sustained
basis
- EBITDA margin sustained below 15%
No positive rating action is likely in the next 12-18 months
unless the
company's EBITDA margin is sustained above 20%, and consolidated
net debt/
adjusted inventory remains below 35% on a sustained basis
LIQUIDITY
Sufficient Liquidity: Fitch expects Future Land to maintain
sufficient liquidity
with available cash of CNY7.6bn and unutilised credit facilities
(uncommitted)
of CNY35.9bn end-December 2015, which will be able to cover
repayment of its
short-term borrowings of CNY5.5bn and outstanding land premium
of CNY5bn.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Future Land Development Holdings Limited
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating upgraded to
'BB-' from 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Long-Term Local-Currency Issuer Default Rating upgraded to 'BB-'
from 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating upgraded to 'BB-' from
'B+'
Rating on CNY1.5bn 9.75% senior unsecured bond due 2016 upgraded
to 'BB-' from
'B+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
60-68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000930
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
